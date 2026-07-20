This Post-Meal Habit May Be The Easiest Blood Sugar Fix Around

Your body doesn't stop working when you sit down after a meal; it's in the middle of breaking down food into glucose and clearing it from your bloodstream. When you sit for long stretches without moving, that process slows down, and blood sugar stays elevated longer than it should. Many experts recommend going for a short walk after a meal to help with digestion and manage blood sugar. Now, a recent meta-analysis suggests the way you do it matters more than you might think, and the bar is a lot lower than you'd expect. Here's what you need to know.