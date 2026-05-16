Your Liver May Be Ignoring a Key Blood Sugar Hormone — Here's Why
When it comes to blood sugar, insulin gets most of the attention. But there's another hormone quietly working in the background that might matter just as much: glucagon.
Research points to glucagon as a missing link in understanding why fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes so often show up together.
How the study worked
Fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes tend to go hand in hand, but scientists haven't fully figured out why. Most research has focused on insulin resistance, but this team wanted to know if glucagon—the hormone that tells your liver to release stored sugar—might also play a role.
They compared 50 people who had just been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to 50 people with normal blood sugar levels. The groups were matched by age, sex, and weight. Researchers used MRI scans to measure liver fat and ran metabolic tests to track glucagon levels before and after participants drank a liquid meal.
People with diabetes and fatty liver had much higher glucagon
People with type 2 diabetes had about 65% more fat in their livers compared to those with normal blood sugar. Their glucagon levels were also elevated—roughly 30% higher when fasting and about 75% higher after eating.
Here's where it gets interesting: the relationship between liver fat and after-meal glucagon was present only in people with type 2 diabetes.
Those who had both fatty liver and diabetes showed about 47% higher glucagon levels right after eating compared to those without the combination.
What makes this finding especially notable is that these patterns held up even after researchers accounted for other factors like insulin sensitivity, belly fat, amino acids, and fatty acids in the blood.
In other words, something specific about the liver-glucagon relationship seems to be at play.
What this might mean for your metabolism
It is believed that these findings point to something called hepatic glucagon resistance—basically, the liver stops responding properly to glucagon's signals.
Here's how it normally works: glucagon tells your liver to release glucose and burn fat. But when the liver is already overloaded with fat, it may start ignoring those signals. So the body compensates by pumping out even more glucagon, creating a cycle that could speed up metabolic problems early in diabetes.
This shifts the conversation beyond insulin alone. While insulin resistance has been the main focus of diabetes prevention and treatment, glucagon issues appear to be happening at the same time—especially when fatty liver is involved.
Six ways to support your liver & steady your blood sugar
While scientists continue exploring glucagon-targeted treatments, there's plenty you can do now to support your liver and metabolic health:
- Take a short walk after meals. Even 10 to 15 minutes of walking helps your muscles soak up glucose and can reduce the blood sugar spike that triggers glucagon release.
- Fill up on fiber and whole foods. A Mediterranean-style eating pattern rich in vegetables, beans, nuts, olive oil, and fish supports liver health and keeps blood sugar steadier. Fiber slows down how quickly sugar enters your bloodstream.
- Cut back on ultra-processed foods. These foods are linked to more fat building up in the liver. Stick to whole, minimally processed options when you can.
- Watch your alcohol intake. Your liver prioritizes processing alcohol over its other jobs, which can lead to fat accumulation over time.
- Work on reducing belly fat. Fat stored around your middle is closely tied to liver fat and metabolic issues. Regular movement—especially strength training—can help shrink visceral fat more effectively than diet changes alone.
- Get enough quality sleep. Poor sleep disrupts blood sugar regulation and makes insulin resistance worse. Aim for seven to nine hours each night.
The takeaway
Glucagon doesn't get nearly as much attention as insulin, but this research suggests it plays a key role in connecting fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes. Taking care of your liver through movement, good nutrition, and healthy habits supports your whole metabolic system.