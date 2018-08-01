I'm A Doctor — Here's How I Reversed My Fatty Liver & Acid Reflux With Integrative Medicine

A few years ago, I was a bit over 200 pounds, and my cholesterol panel was out of whack. My liver enzymes (blood tests that show how your liver is working) were well over the normal limit, and my doctor told me I had fatty liver. Fatty liver is a condition where fat can essentially deposit on the liver and create an irritation. In some people, it can cause hepatitis and eventually lead to severe liver damage. I was scared. I didn't know what to do. I wasn't as healthy as I should have been, and I didn’t want to develop diabetes or have a heart attack, which I was at risk for.

That was when I discovered Dr. Andrew Weil and his integrative medicine center at the University of Arizona. Having been trained quite conservatively as a doctor, I was a bit of a skeptic about this more holistic approach to medicine; however, with some careful prodding from my wife (it’s always a good idea to listen to your partner, I’ve learned), I started to read more about some of the lifestyle changes I could make to optimize my wellness and get my health back on track.