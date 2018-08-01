I'm A Doctor — Here's How I Reversed My Fatty Liver & Acid Reflux With Integrative Medicine

The most common misconception I hear about doctors is that we're all healthy and don't get sick. I mean, why would we? We have all the knowledge and information we need to be healthy, right? Well, not so much. The lifestyle of a doctor can be fast-paced, always on the go, and riddled with stress. We take care of people every day but often neglect ourselves, suffering from a serious lack of work-life balance, burnout1 (in fact, more than half of U.S. physicians are thought to be experiencing burnout), and alarmingly high rates of suicide.