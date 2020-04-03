If you’ve never made your own egg drop soup, you have been missing out. This takeout classic is so easy to make at home and tastes way better than what you get at most restaurants.

When you need a comforting, soothing meal in a pinch, make some! Whether you only want to make one serving, or want to feed a dinner party, it’s easy to adjust the recipe. Just remember that you’ll want one egg per cup (240 ml) of broth. The best part? You can have this soup on the table in as little as 10 minutes!