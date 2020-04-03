This Paleo Egg Drop Soup Rivals The Takeout Classic & Takes 10 Minutes To Make
If you’ve never made your own egg drop soup, you have been missing out. This takeout classic is so easy to make at home and tastes way better than what you get at most restaurants.
When you need a comforting, soothing meal in a pinch, make some! Whether you only want to make one serving, or want to feed a dinner party, it’s easy to adjust the recipe. Just remember that you’ll want one egg per cup (240 ml) of broth. The best part? You can have this soup on the table in as little as 10 minutes!
Paleo Egg Drop Soup
Yields 2 servings as a meal, 4 servings as a side
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) avocado oil
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp minced fresh ginger
- 3 green onions, sliced thin, whites and greens separated
- 1 tbsp (8 g) tapioca starch, to thicken (optional)
- 4 cups (960 ml) chicken broth
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) coconut aminos
- 2 tsp (10 ml) toasted sesame oil
- 4 large eggs, well-beaten
- Fine Himalayan salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Method:
- Heat a medium pot or saucepan over medium heat until hot.
- Add the oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan.
- Add the garlic, ginger and white parts of the green onions and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- If using tapioca starch to thicken the soup, take 1 cup (240 ml) of the broth and dissolve the starch in it.
- Pour the broth, coconut aminos and toasted sesame oil into the pan. Bring the broth to a gentle simmer, and then immediately remove the pot from the heat.
- Use a spoon to stir the broth continuously in one direction while pouring the eggs into the broth in a thin, steady stream.
- Using a measuring cup with a spout is helpful for pouring the eggs. This technique will yield soft, creamy egg ribbons in the soup.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately, and garnish each bowl with the green onion greens.
