mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

This Paleo Egg Drop Soup Rivals The Takeout Classic & Takes 10 Minutes To Make

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Neuroscientist & author By Amanda Torres, M.S.
Neuroscientist & author
Amanda Torres, M.S., is a neuroscientist, bestselling author, and founder of The Curious Coconut. She received both her Bachelor's and a Master's degree in neuroscience from Tulane University in New Orleans.
Paleo Egg Drop Soup Recipe

Image by Jean Choi / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 3, 2020 — 10:12 AM

If you’ve never made your own egg drop soup, you have been missing out. This takeout classic is so easy to make at home and tastes way better than what you get at most restaurants.

When you need a comforting, soothing meal in a pinch, make some! Whether you only want to make one serving, or want to feed a dinner party, it’s easy to adjust the recipe. Just remember that you’ll want one egg per cup (240 ml) of broth. The best part? You can have this soup on the table in as little as 10 minutes!

Paleo Egg Drop Soup 

Yields 2 servings as a meal, 4 servings as a side

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) avocado oil 
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced 
  • 1 tsp minced fresh ginger 
  • 3 green onions, sliced thin, whites and greens separated 
  • 1 tbsp (8 g) tapioca starch, to thicken (optional) 
  • 4 cups (960 ml) chicken broth 
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) coconut aminos 
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) toasted sesame oil 
  • 4 large eggs, well-beaten 
  • Fine Himalayan salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste 

Method:

  1. Heat a medium pot or saucepan over medium heat until hot.
  2. Add the oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan.
  3. Add the garlic, ginger and white parts of the green onions and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. 
  4. If using tapioca starch to thicken the soup, take 1 cup (240 ml) of the broth and dissolve the starch in it.
  5. Pour the broth, coconut aminos and toasted sesame oil into the pan. Bring the broth to a gentle simmer, and then immediately remove the pot from the heat.
  6. Use a spoon to stir the broth continuously in one direction while pouring the eggs into the broth in a thin, steady stream.
  7. Using a measuring cup with a spout is helpful for pouring the eggs. This technique will yield soft, creamy egg ribbons in the soup.
  8. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately, and garnish each bowl with the green onion greens. 
Reprinted with permission from Fast & Flavorful Paleo Cooking by Amanda Torres, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Jean Choi

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Amanda Torres, M.S. Neuroscientist & author
Amanda Torres, MS, is a neuroscientist, bestselling author of Latin American Paleo Cooking and Fast And Flavorful Paleo Cooking and founder of The Curious Coconut, a trusted resource...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now—But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now—But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier
Recipes

Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes

Abby Moore
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Home

A 5-Step Guide To Organizing Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way

Dana Claudat
A 5-Step Guide To Organizing Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way
Personal Growth

Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired

Jason Wachob
Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired
Love

Are You An Echoist? A Psychologist Explains The "Opposite Of Narcissism"

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Are You An Echoist? A Psychologist Explains The "Opposite Of Narcissism"
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts

Kristin Hickey
The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Andrea Jordan
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Integrative Health

Homemade Masks: Are They Effective & Who Should Be Wearing Them?

Abby Moore
Homemade Masks: Are They Effective & Who Should Be Wearing Them?
Integrative Health

3 Lesser-Known Tips A TCM Practitioner Recommends For Immunity

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
3 Lesser-Known Tips A TCM Practitioner Recommends For Immunity
Home

No Laundry Machine? Here's How To Wash & Dry Your Clothes At Home

Abby Moore
No Laundry Machine? Here's How To Wash & Dry Your Clothes At Home
Beauty

Mysterious Rash? Here's How To Tell Whether Stress Is The Cause

Jessica Timmons
Mysterious Rash? Here's How To Tell Whether Stress Is The Cause
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-paleo-egg-drop-soup-recipe-rivals-takeout-classic

Your article and new folder have been saved!