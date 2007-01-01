Neuroscientist & author

Amanda Torres, MS, is a neuroscientist, bestselling author of Latin American Paleo Cooking and Fast And Flavorful Paleo Cooking and founder of The Curious Coconut, a trusted resource for inventive real food recipes and science-backed holistic health articles. She lives in Memphis, Tennessee. She received both her Bachelor's and a Master's degree in neuroscience from Tulane University in New Orleans, and she has been working in laboratories conducting biomedical research since 2007.