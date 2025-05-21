Close Banner
This Paleo Egg Drop Soup Rivals The Takeout Classic & Takes 10 Minutes To Make
Neuroscientist & author
By Amanda Torres, M.S.
Neuroscientist & author
Amanda Torres, M.S., is a neuroscientist, bestselling author, and founder of The Curious Coconut. She received both her Bachelor's and a Master's degree in neuroscience from Tulane University in New Orleans.
Image by Jean Choi / Contributor
May 21, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
If you've never made your own egg drop soup, you have been missing out. This takeout classic is so easy to make at home and tastes way better than what you get at most restaurants.
When you need a comforting, soothing meal in a pinch, make some! Whether you only want to make one serving or want to feed a dinner party, it's easy to adjust the recipe. Just remember that you'll want one egg per cup (240 ml) of broth. The best part? You can have this soup on the table in as little as 10 minutes!
Paleo Egg Drop Soup
Yields 2 servings as a meal, 4 servings as a side
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp. (15 ml) avocado oil
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. minced fresh ginger
- 3 scallions, sliced thin, whites and greens separated
- 1 tbsp. (8 g) tapioca starch, to thicken (optional)
- 4 cups (960 ml) chicken broth
- 1 tbsp. (15 ml) coconut aminos
- 2 tsp. (10 ml) toasted sesame oil
- 4 large eggs, well-beaten
- Fine Himalayan salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Method:
- Heat a medium pot or saucepan over medium heat until hot.
- Add the oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan.
- Add the garlic, ginger, and white parts of the scallions and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- If using tapioca starch to thicken the soup, take 1 cup (240 ml) of the broth and dissolve the starch in it.
- Pour the broth, coconut aminos, and toasted sesame oil into the pan. Bring the broth to a gentle simmer, and then immediately remove the pot from the heat.
- Use a spoon to stir the broth continuously in one direction while pouring the eggs into the broth in a thin, steady stream.
- Using a measuring cup with a spout is helpful for pouring the eggs. This technique will yield soft, creamy egg ribbons in the soup.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately, and garnish each bowl with the scallion greens.
Reprinted with permission from Fast & Flavorful Paleo Cooking by Amanda Torres, Page Street Publishing Co., 2020. Photo credit: Jean Choi.
