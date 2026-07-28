The Gland You Forgot About May Hold the Key to Cancer Immunity in Older Adults
Immunotherapy has reshaped cancer treatment, but it doesn't work equally well for everyone. Older adults consistently see weaker responses than younger patients, a gap that has puzzled researchers for years.
About the study
The thymus is a small gland behind your breastbone that's most active in childhood, when it trains immune cells to recognize threats. After puberty, it gradually shrinks, and so do the levels of a peptide it produces called thymulin, which eventually becomes undetectable in older adults.
The team set out to understand whether the drop in thymulin was fueling the kind of slow-burning, chronic inflammation that tends to build up with age, and whether bringing it back could improve how older patients respond to cancer treatment.
When older mice were exposed to blood from younger mice, their inflammation levels dropped. Follow-up experiments helped the team narrow down where that anti-inflammatory effect was coming from: not immune cells, but the thymus itself.
Older immune systems aren't just slower — they're running hotter
Aging doesn't just weaken your immune system; it makes it more reactive. As mice got older, their myeloid cells (the immune system's front-line defenders) started producing more and more inflammatory proteins.
The same pattern showed up in human blood samples and breast tumor tissue from older patients. In older mice, these overactive cells built up inside tumors and seemed to help them grow faster.
When researchers gave those mice thymulin, the inflammation came down, the immune system's T cells got better at fighting tumors, and immunotherapy worked much more effectively—tumors grew more slowly and survival improved.
Younger mice saw almost none of these benefits, because they still make enough thymulin on their own.
Why this matters for older adults
It's already well established that immunotherapy tends to work less well in older cancer patients than in younger ones, but no one has had a clear biological explanation for why.
This research offers one: as thymulin fades with age, the immune environment gets more and more inflamed, and that inflammation makes it harder for the immune system to fight tumors effectively.
This is preclinical work conducted in mice and in human cells in a lab setting, so it has not been tested in human clinical trials, and thymulin is not currently available as a treatment.
Translating these findings into therapies will take years of additional research. Still, the thymus-to-immune-cell pathway this study uncovered could become a real target for future treatments, especially for older adults, who tend to have fewer options when standard therapies fall short.
And it fits into a broader picture. We know that cells age at different rates, and that those differences can have real consequences for how the body handles disease over time.
How to keep your immune system in better shape as you age
While thymulin itself isn't something you can act on today, the underlying biology points to something you can: keeping chronic inflammation in check over the long term. There are longevity-supporting habits that address this directly, and they're more accessible than you might think.
- Regular physical activity: Consistent exercise has well-established anti-inflammatory effects and supports immune function across the lifespan.
- Quality sleep: Poor sleep is one of the most reliable drivers of systemic inflammation, so prioritizing consistent, restorative rest matters more than most people realize.
- A nutrient-dense diet: Plenty of vegetables, fiber, healthy fats, and minimally processed foods help keep inflammatory signaling in balance.
- Stress management: Chronic psychological stress elevates inflammatory markers over time; practices like mindfulness, time in nature, and social connection all help.
The takeaway
What happens inside the thymus doesn't stay there; it shapes how the entire immune system ages. As thymulin declines, chronic inflammation rises, and that shift appears to be a key reason immunotherapy is less effective in older adults.
The lifestyle habits that reduce long-term inflammation remain the most actionable tools available while the science continues to develop.