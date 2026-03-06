5 Expert-Backed Habits For Stress Resilience & Longevity
When we think about longevity, we tend to focus on the habits that signal health from the outside: building lean muscle through strength training or using smart skin care formulas for firmer skin. While these practices are incredibly important for long-term health, one of the most powerful predictors of long-term health isn’t obvious in the mirror; it’s how well the body responds to stress.
Stress isn’t just an emotional experience. It’s a full-body physiological event that can influence everything from metabolic health and immune function to cognitive performance and sleep quality.
That’s why one of the body’s most important longevity pathways is cultivating a healthier, more adaptive stress response.
Meet our expert: Molly Knudsen, M.S., R.D.N
The stress-longevity connection: What the science shows
Our ability to respond to stress—even the ordinary, everyday kind—may be one of the strongest predictors of how well we age. That’s because stress and cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone, influence a wide network of biological systems that collectively shape long-term health.
Cortisol functions less like a threat and more like a master regulator. Released through activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, it helps mobilize energy, regulate blood pressure, modulate inflammation, and sharpen mental focus when the brain perceives demand.
Just as important as how much cortisol we produce is when we produce it. In healthy patterns, cortisol follows a distinct daily rhythm: rising in the morning to support alertness and gradually declining so the body can transition into restorative sleep.
Challenges tend to emerge when this rhythm loses precision. Unbalanced cortisol patterns have been associated with sleep disruption, immune shifts, metabolic changes, and changes in cognitive performance, all of which can influence the trajectory of aging. Conversely, individuals with stronger stress resilience often demonstrate more favorable long-term health outcomes.
When we view cortisol through this lens, it becomes clear that the goal is not eliminating stress but improving how adaptively the body moves through it.
That requires putting systems in place that allow the nervous system to return to baseline regularly and predictably. Balance is less a fixed state and more an ongoing practice, shaped by the daily signals we send the body.
5 daily habits that will transform your stress response
Quick fixes and gimmicky hacks rarely create lasting physiological change. Instead, resilience is built through consistent, sustainable practices that train the body to move fluidly between activation and recovery, a capacity that becomes increasingly important as we age.
Craft a nutrient-dense diet
Increasingly, we’ve come to understand through mounting research that how we nourish the body plays a meaningful role in regulating the stress response. Nutrient status influences everything from cortisol signaling to neurotransmitter production, making consistent, balanced intake a foundational part of resilience.
“The relationship between nutrition and stress is bidirectional,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN. “Meaning certain foods and nutrients help alleviate stress and make us more capable of managing stressors when they arise. At the same time, everyday stress—along with shifts in hormones, appetite, and sleep—can deplete key nutrients and make balanced eating feel much harder to maintain.”
Knudsen recommends approaching meals with intention and structure. A well-composed plate helps supply the brain with steady energy, supports neurotransmitter synthesis, and reduces the physiological volatility that can heighten reactivity.
“Blood sugar swings can amplify feelings of stress and irritability, so I always emphasize balanced meals with adequate protein, fiber, and healthy fats,” she says. “Stable blood sugar helps create a more stable mood and stress response.”
Perfection is not required here. What matters most is consistency. When the body can rely on predictable nourishment, it is better equipped to interpret daily demands as manageable rather than threatening—a subtle but powerful shift that supports long-term health.
Support your physiological pathways with targeted nutrients
Food is the foundation. But, of course, daily life can make it challenging to eat in the ways we know we should.
That’s why we recommend utilizing targeted supplements to support a healthy stress response.* The right formulas can help reinforce the body’s existing stress-management pathways.*
Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager features a proprietary blend that includes the herb Sensoril® brand ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) alongside L-theanine, ingredients studied for their ability to promote relaxation and support healthy cortisol levels.*
“Ashwagandha is one of the most well-researched adaptogens we have, with strong data showing it can help manage cortisol levels over time.* Taken consistently, it can support a more balanced stress response,” says Knudsen.*
In fact, one placebo-controlled clinical trial showed that Sensoril® ashwagandha, the brand featured in Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager, significantly reduced serum cortisol levels and helped support a healthy stress response compared to placebo, in subjects experiencing elevated levels of stress.*
“L-theanine is a compound naturally found in green and black tea or in supplements. It works with your nervous system to help you feel more relaxed and less on edge,” says Knudsen.
The formula is also designed to accommodate a range of dietary needs, free from gluten, wheat, and dairy. An allergen-free version is additionally formulated without the top nine major food allergens.†
Stay hydrated
You may not think of your water bottle as a stress management tool, but you should.
“Even mild hydration issues can make your body’s stress system overreact,” says Knudsen. “Staying consistently hydrated helps set a steadier foundation, so you’re better equipped to handle the day’s inevitable stressors.”
A 2025 study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology found that low water intake can trigger a cascade of hormonal responses designed to preserve fluid balance. As water-regulating hormones rise, cortisol may also increase as part of the body’s broader effort to maintain stability. Over time, this added physiological strain can make the nervous system more reactive, amplifying feelings of tension and fatigue.
Knudsen recommends using hydration beaks as a time to touch base with yourself.
“I struggle to drink enough water throughout the day. If I start to feel stressed and my heart rate picks up, I am now very mindful about taking a moment to drink some water and rehydrate. After doing so, I start to feel my heart rate decrease,” says Knudsen.
Rather than waiting until thirst sets in, aim for steady intake across the day. Keep water within reach, pair it with meals and snacks, and increase consumption during travel, exercise, or periods of higher stress.
Protect your sleep like it’s stress management infrastructure
Sleep is one of the nervous system’s most powerful recovery tools. When sleep is compromised, cortisol rhythms can be thrown off, emotional reactivity rises, and the body has fewer resources to recalibrate after daily demands.
Unfortunately, in modern life, we tend to think of sleep as aspirational, rather than a foundational biological infrastructure.
Start with consistent sleep and wake times, minimize late-night light exposure, and build a wind-down ritual that signals safety to the brain.
Along with lifestyle changes, targeted supplementation may provide additional support. Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager is formulated with the clinically studied ingredients ashwagandha and L-theanine to help promote relaxation, support balanced cortisol levels, and encourage restful sleep as part of a comprehensive nighttime routine.*
“There have been times when I feel particularly wired before bed. In those moments, I’ve leaned on an ashwagandha-containing supplement to help me wind down,” says Knudsen. “I find that they do help calm my racing mind before getting into bed, and help me drift off more easily.”*
With ongoing use, this supplement also helps ease occasional sleeplessness disrupted by everyday stress.*
Find a mindfulness protocol you will stick to
Mind-body practices are those that help shift the nervous system out of an activated state and into the parasympathetic, or “rest-and-digest,” mode.
Research shows that practices such as meditation, breathwork, yoga, and even daily walks can help lower perceived stress, support healthier cortisol patterns1, and improve emotional regulation.
“Going for a walk outside is one of the most frequent and effective ways I de-stress quickly. Whether it’s a 30-minute walk at lunchtime or a quick 10-minute lap around the block, walking helps me mentally reset to tackle the rest of my day,” says Knudsen.
Over time, these practices may even strengthen the brain circuits involved in attention and stress appraisal, making it easier to respond thoughtfully to challenges when they arise. Essentially: Resilience is a muscle that can be built and trained, growing stronger with repeated use.
The takeaway
By protecting sleep, eating a nutrient-dense diet, supporting physiology through targeted nutrients found in Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager, and retraining the mind to find balance through mindfulness practices, we strengthen the systems that allow us to adapt rather than deplete.*
†Cortisol Manager Allergen Free does not contain any of these common food allergens: dairy, egg, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, gluten, peanut, soy, wheat, or sesame.
