For this study, researchers at the Isfahan University of Medical Science in Iran split rats into a few different groups, some of which were placed under isolation-induced stress (what we humans would call loneliness). Within the stressed groups, rats were fed their standard diet with varying amounts of dark chocolate.

Researchers kept a close eye on the rat's hippocampal CA1 area—a brain region involved in memory formation and retrieval—during the study. Stress generally impairs the brain's ability to learn and process memories, so they were curious how this region would hold up across the different groups.

The results, published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience, demonstrate that the stressed rats who received dark chocolate (even just in moderation) exhibited healthier functioning in the hippocampal CA1 compared to those who did not. Researchers note that this diet addition seemed to reverse the negative effects that isolation stress had on this brain region.