Integrative Health

This Nutrient-Packed Fruit May Improve 3 Key Health Markers

October 15, 2025
avocado toast
Image by Mosuno / Stocksy
October 15, 2025

If you're someone who adds avocado to everything—toast, smoothies, tacos—you're in luck. 

A new study just gave us another reason to feel great about our guac habit. Researchers found that eating one avocado a day can improve several key markers of health: sleep quality, cholesterol levels, and overall diet

Let’s take a closer look at how this simple daily habit may benefit your body.

What the study tested

In this randomized controlled trial involving nearly 1,000 adults with abdominal obesity, researchers looked at how daily avocado consumption affects cardiovascular health. 

The participants were split into two groups: one continued their normal eating habits, while the other added one avocado per day to their usual routine for 6 months. When researchers looked at the data, a few clear benefits stood out.

The verdict

Daily avocado eaters experienced improvements in three major areas:

  • Sleep quality improved significantly
  • LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and total cholesterol levels dropped
  • Diet quality improved, meaning participants were eating more nutrient-rich, whole foods overall

All of this happened without any additional dietary restrictions, complicated routines, or other interventions. The only requirement? Eat an avocado a day.

Researchers believe avocado’s unique nutrient profile1 is behind these perks. Packed with magnesium, fiber, monounsaturated fats, and tryptophan, avocados provide nutrients known to regulate blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and support the production of sleep hormones like serotonin and melatonin.

Avocados for the win

Single food changes can spark real improvements, but they’re not magic bullets. A healthy lifestyle is always about patterns, not one ingredient.

That said, if you’re looking for a simple and realistic way to improve your diet, sleep, and cholesterol, this one’s easy. Avocados are versatile, satisfying, and packed with compounds your body loves.

Looking to add more avocados to your day? Try these delicious recipes:

The takeaway

If you’re aiming to make meaningful strides in your health without overhauling your life, consider starting with an avocado. It’s a small daily choice to boost sleep quality, heart health, and overall well-being.