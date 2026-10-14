Advertisement
Are Pistachios The Most Underrated Bedtime Snack?
When you struggle to wind down at night, you probably reach for magnesium or try to enjoy some downtime reading. These habits are known to promote better sleep, but a new study found that a small handful of pistachios 1might belong on your nightstand too.
The review digs into the nutrients and plant compounds packed into pistachios and makes the case that this one snack checks an unusual number of sleep-supporting boxes at once. We're talking vitamin B6, magnesium, fiber, tryptophan, and even a plant form of melatonin itself. Here's what the science says about why pistachios deserve a sport in your night-time routine, and where the research still has gaps.
Why diet matters for sleep
Diet is one lever you can pull to support healthy sleep, which is important given how many people struggle with fatigue. People who follow the Mediterranean or DASH diet2 more closely tend to sleep better, and both eating styles lean on nuts and legumes, like pistachios.
This makes sense when you break down the nutrients that support sleep. Your body builds melatonin from the amino acid tryptophan, by way of serotonin, and it needs magnesium and B vitamins to finish the job. Pistachios supply all of them.
High levels of vitamin B6
One serving of pistachios provides close to 40% of your daily vitamin B6, the most of any tree nut. Your body uses B6 to turn tryptophan into serotonin, which then becomes melatonin. B6 also helps produce GABA, a calming brain chemical involved in sleep.
Magnesium may support a calmer nervous system
Magnesium helps with melatonin production, plays a role in regulating deep sleep, and supports GABA. Pistachios provide 31 milligrams of magnesium per 1-ounce serving, which is about 10% of your daily need. That's modest for a nut, since almonds deliver 76 milligrams in the same serving, but is better than nothing.
In the CARDIA study3, young adults with the highest total magnesium intake from food and supplements tended to report better sleep quality and were less likely to fall short of seven hours a night. One systematic review4 linked higher magnesium intake to better sleep quality and less daytime sleepiness. Lots of people take magnesium supplements to support sleep and recovery, but shifts in magnesium intake from whole foods like pistachios remains understudied, the authors note.
Tryptophan is the building block for your sleep hormones
Your body can't make tryptophan on it's own, so getting enough from your food is key to melatonin production and better sleep. Luckily, a 1-ounce serving of pistachios contains about 71 milligrams.
In a survey of over 11K Spanish university students5, higher tryptophan intake was associated with longer sleep and a lower risk of insomnia. In adults ages 55 to 75, a week of eating tryptophan-enriched cereal helped participants fall asleep faster6 and sleep longer than a standard cereal did. Plus, their melatonin output rose.
Pistachios contain a plant-based form of melatonin itself
The nutrients and minerals spelled out above help with melatonin production, but plants actually make their own melatonin as well, called phytomelatonin.
The estimates of how much phytomelatonin is in a serving of pistachios vary, but one analysis of American pistachios that researchers cited found about 18.7 micrograms per serving. That's similar the range of tart cherry and tomato, which are well-studied for improving sleep or melatonin levels. Other sources report lower levels of phytomelatonin, so more research is needed.
Fiber & plant compounds may support sleep through your gut
A serving of pistachios provides 11% of your daily fiber. Fiber may influence sleep through the gut microbiome7, as gut bacteria ferment it into short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate. In a lab comparison of common nuts, pistachios produced the most of these sleep-supporting compounds.
Pistachios also rank second among tree nuts in polyphenols, and roasting barely changes those levels. In a recent meta-analysis8 of people with sleep disorders, polyphenol supplements helped participants fall asleep faster and sleep longer, though most trials used extracts rather than whole foods.
What this means for you
Going to bed hungry (or overly full) can mess with sleep quality. A smart bedtime snack can bridge the gap between dinner and breakfast without overloading your digestive system overnight. Pistachios they fill you up, and provide a specific combination of nutrients and bioactive compounds that are tied to better sleep.
The study doesn't name a specific bedtime dose, but its nutrient figures are based on a 1-ounce serving, about 28 grams, which is a practical amount for an evening snack.
No clinical trial has directly tested whether eating pistachios improves sleep, so more research is needed. It's also worth noting that this review was partially funded by American Pistachio Growers.
The takeaway
If you already snack after dinner, a 1-ounce serving of pistachios is an easy swap to try this week. Maintain your bedtime alongside it, and see how it affects your sleep.
Human trials are needed to test the nut directly, but nobody knows your body like you do. If you notice a handle of pistachios before bed corresponds with longer, deeper sleep for you, then that's all the data you need to keep up this habit.
FAQ
How many pistachios should I eat before bed?
There's no tested amount yet. A 1-ounce serving, which is approximately 49 individual pistachios, is a reasonable place to start since that's the portion behind the review's nutrient figures.
Are pistachios better than sleep supplements?
No study has compared the two. Pistachios offer a small amount of plant-based melatonin along with B6, magnesium, and tryptophan, the nutrients your body uses to make its own.
Do other nuts help with sleep too?
Walnuts have the most direct evidence so far. A randomized trial found that daily walnuts raised a urinary melatonin marker and improved sleep quality.
8 Sources
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/nutrition-research-reviews/article/exploring-the-role-of-pistachio-nutrients-and-bioactive-components-in-sleep-health-a-narrative-review/EAF28951CD8B9D0ADA663939F17E1D6C
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40081182/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34883514/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35184264/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39064819/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22622709
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39064702/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36866197