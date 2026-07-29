This "Calming" Compound May Influence Your Gut, Immune System & Metabolism
Your body is constantly sending chemical signals that help keep everything from your brain to your gut running smoothly. One of these messengers is GABA, a naturally occurring compound best known for helping regulate activity in the brain. But GABA may have a much bigger role in the body than previously thought.
A new review1 explores how GABA may also influence the gut, immune system, metabolism, hormones, and liver. And while GABA supplements have already been studied for things like relaxation and sleep, researchers are now taking a closer look at its potential as a broader "functional nutrient." Here's what you need to know.
What is GABA, exactly
GABA is a naturally occurring metabolite found throughout the body. In the brain, it functions as the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter, meaning it's the signal that slows things down and keeps neurons from firing too rapidly. That's the role GABA is best known for, and it's a critical one.
But GABA isn't only made in the brain. It's also produced in the gut by certain bacteria in your microbiome, and it shows up in small amounts in some foods, including fermented foods, tomatoes, and sprouted grains. The body has GABA receptors in many tissues outside the nervous system, which is part of what makes researchers curious about its broader potential.
The review frames GABA as a "functional nutrient." That's different from an essential nutrient like a vitamin or mineral, where a shortfall causes a deficiency. Instead, a functional nutrient is a bioactive compound that, under certain conditions, may influence how the body works. In other words, it's a molecule with a wider reach than its reputation suggests.
GABA may do more than calm the nervous system
The review pulled together experimental and preclinical evidence (animal and cell data) across five areas of the body. Most of this research comes from animal studies and cell models rather than large human trials, so these are early signals rather than proven benefits:
- Gut & intestinal barrier health: The gut lining works as a selective barrier, letting nutrients in while keeping harmful substances out. Research suggests GABA may help support the strength of that barrier and the communication between the gut and its resident microbes.
- Immune regulation: The immune system is in constant conversation with the rest of the body, and GABA appears to be part of that exchange. Experimental evidence suggests it may influence inflammatory signaling and immune cell activity.
- Metabolic health: Some of the most studied preclinical findings involve GABA and blood sugar regulation. Animal models have shown effects on glucose and insulin-related pathways. A small number of human trials, including one in people with prediabetes and one in children with type 1 diabetes, have shown modest and inconclusive results.
- Hormonal & endocrine signaling: GABA receptors exist in hormone-producing tissues, and the review notes that GABA signaling may interact with these pathways. This is an early area of research.
- Liver function: When GABA is consumed by mouth, a large portion is taken up by the liver before it ever reaches the bloodstream. The review points to the liver as a key site of GABA metabolism and suggests it may play a role in liver function.
How to get GABA & what we know about supplementation
GABA shows up naturally in certain foods. Fermented foods like kimchi and miso, tomatoes, and some sprouted grains tend to have higher concentrations. Your gut microbiome also produces GABA, so supporting a healthy microbiome may influence your body's own levels.
GABA is also widely available as a supplement, and it's been studied in this form for years, mostly for sleep and stress support, exercise recovery, and relaxation. The sleep supplement helping hundreds of people (800+) sleep through the night contains a branded source of the compound, PharmaGABA®. Along with magnesium bisglycinate and jujube extract, this supplements promotes a sense of calm.
The takeaway
For now, GABA is best understood as a stress and sleep supplement with a growing list of possibilities attached to it. The research on its role in the gut, immune system, metabolism, and liver is genuinely interesting, but it's early, and larger human trials will determine how much of it holds up.