This Habit May Protect Your Brain If You Have Heart Disease Or Diabetes, 409K-Person Study Finds
Living with type 2 diabetes or heart disease often means a long to-do list: blood sugar readings, blood pressure checks, medications, follow-up appointments. Sleep doesn't always make the cut.
But a large new study suggests it should. The study looked at how sleep habits interact with cardiometabolic disease, which includes heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke, to affect brain health and thinking skills. Here's what they found.
What the study found
The study drew on data from 408,977 participants in the UK Biobank, to see whether sleep could change the relationship between cardiometabolic disease and brain health. Participants answered questions about five sleep habits and completed a series of thinking tests. About 35,000 of them also had brain MRI scans roughly nine years later. The researchers then compared people with cardiometabolic disease who slept well with those who slept poorly.
The authors concluded that healthy sleep may soften the association between cardiometabolic disease and the kind of brain changes linked to cognitive decline. Memory tests were the exception, with no clear difference between the two groups.
The benefits of healthy sleep were most evident in women. Among women with these conditions, sleeping well was tied to better thinking scores and larger brain volumes across many of the MRI measures, while no such associations showed up in men. The authors point to hormonal changes during menopause as one possible reason, since those changes have been linked to poorer sleep and higher cardiometabolic risk.
It's worth noting what this study can and can't tell us. The authors describe the effects they found as modest, and because this is an observational study, it shows an association between sleep and brain health, not that one directly causes the other.
What counts as "healthy sleep"
The study defined healthy sleep using five factors. Participants were counted as healthy sleepers if they had at least four of the following:
- Sleeping 7 to 8 hours a night (this includes time spent napping
- Being more of a morning person than an evening person
- Rarely having trouble falling or staying asleep
- Not snoring
- Rarely or sometimes feeling excessively sleepy during the day
If you're working on your own sleep habits, sleeping 7 to 8 hours a night is one of the clearest places to start, since both duration and consistency showed up as factors in this research.
Snoring is another marker worth paying attention to. It can be a sign of disrupted breathing during sleep that disrupts rest without you realizing it.
Small, steady changes to your wind-down routine, like a consistent bedtime or cutting back on evening caffeine, can move you toward hitting more of these five markers over time.
The takeaway
A cardiometabolic diagnosis can feel like a loss of control, especially when it comes to something as complex as long-term brain health. This research suggests sleep is a modifiable change you can make, starting tonight.
If you're managing heart disease, diabetes, or a history of stroke, and improving sleep feels unrealistic, ask your doctor whether a sleep assessment makes sense as part of your care plan.This may be particularly helpful if you snore, sleep fewer than seven hours, or struggle to fall or stay asleep.
Addressing these patterns won't replace your current treatment, but this research suggests it may give your brain extra support along the way.