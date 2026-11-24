11 Expert-Approved Tips To Stop Snoring Naturally
Are you a snorer? It’s not always something you’re aware of (unless a bed partner has told you or *politely* nudged you at night). Another clue is daytime sleepiness and irritability, even if you're getting enough sleep.
Daytime sleepiness can have other causes, but snoring shouldn't be ignored. Snoring is more than an annoyance; it could be a sign of a potential underlying health issue. Even if there’s nothing serious causing it, snoring can still affect your sleep quality (which isn’t great for your health, either).
If you suspect you may be snoring, here’s what you need to know about what causes it, natural ways to reduce it, and when you may need to see your doctor.
What causes snoring?
“At the most basic level, snoring occurs because air cannot move freely through the nose or throat during sleep,” says Poushali Bhattacharjee, M.D., M.S., FACP, an internal medicine physician with General Medicine. Because air can’t move easily, usually due to a narrowed space in the airway, the surrounding tissues vibrate when air moves through, creating the snoring sounds, Bhattacharjee explains.
Snoring is common in adults—25 to 50% 1of adults snore regularly. People who are overweight, postmenopausal, as well as men who are middle-aged or older, are considered more likely to snore, according to the American Medical Association.
Lifestyle factors, including whether you smoke, drink alcohol, or take certain medications, can also play a role. “Snoring can naturally occur as you get older and also in those who have narrow airways or enlarged tonsils, for example,” says Bhattacharjee.
She notes that some everyday habits and lifestyle factors can make snoring worse, including:
- Sleeping on your back
- Drinking alcohol before bed
- Having excess weight around your neck and throat
- Nasal congestion or allergies
- Not getting enough sleep
- Smoking
“For most people, snoring is benign and not anything to worry about,” says Bhattacharjee. But sometimes snoring is a sign of a more serious condition, especially if you’re experiencing breathing interruptions or daytime sleepiness.
“When snoring is accompanied by breathing interruptions or daytime fatigue, it can be a symptom of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing is interrupted or stops during sleep,” says Bhattacharjee.
When should you see a doctor about snoring?
Snoring can be a symptom of obstructive sleep apnea1 (OSA), so it’s important to talk to your doctor to rule out sleep apnea if you snore regularly.
So how do you know if it’s regular snoring or sleep apnea? You can’t really know unless a doctor tells you.
The main difference between regular snoring and OSA is that, with OSA, you can experience repeated breathing interruptions because your airway gets blocked. “These interruptions can reduce oxygen levels and disrupt sleep, sometimes without the person realizing it,” says Bhattacharjee.
“People should consider speaking with a healthcare professional about sleep apnea testing if they regularly snore and experience symptoms such as gasping during sleep, witnessed breathing pauses, or excessive daytime tiredness,” says Bhattacharjee.
“Sleep apnea is typically diagnosed through an overnight sleep study,” she adds, “either done at home or in a sleep lab.”
11 ways to stop mild snoring naturally
Try daytime tongue stimulation
If you've tried mouth exercises for snoring, eXciteOSA works on the same idea with a little extra help. Snoring often happens when a weak tongue muscle relaxes and falls back into your airway during sleep. This FDA-cleared, prescription-only device uses gentle neuromuscular stimulation to strengthen that muscle. It's like a workout for your tongue, with no surgery, medication or anything to wear to bed.
You use it while you're awake, for 20 minutes a day for six weeks, and then once a week to maintain results. In the FDA's review, 87 of 115 people who snored spent at least 20% less time snoring loudly after six weeks. Results vary.
It's designed for people who snore or have mild sleep apnea. If you think your snoring might be something more serious, check with your doctor first. Getting started is simple: answer a few quick questions at Spring Sleep, and a provider will confirm it's a good fit before it ships. You can also use your HSA or FSA to pay for it.
(Read contributor Casey Clark’s full review of the device here.)
FYI
Try sleeping on your side
If you snore, sleeping on your back is probably not helping. “For people who snore primarily while sleeping on their backs, changing positions may make a noticeable difference,” says Bhattacharjee. She also suggests trying a body pillow or a specially designed positional pillow if you’re having trouble maintaining the sleep position you want.
Address nasal congestion
According to Bhattacharjee, addressing a stuffy nose and allergies can help since congestion can contribute to snoring. She suggests nasal strips, saline rinses, and allergy treatments if you suspect congestion could be a culprit.
Maintain a healthy weight
If you suspect extra weight is contributing to snoring, consider taking steps to maintain a healthy weight. “When excess weight contributes to airway narrowing, weight loss can reduce snoring,” says Bhattacharjee.
Limit alcohol before bed
Alcohol already interferes with your sleep, thanks to its negative effects on REM sleep, for one. But it can also worsen snoring since alcohol affects how your throat muscles relax during sleep.
Your throat muscles relax naturally when you sleep, but too much relaxation can mean even more snoring. “Avoiding alcohol for several hours before sleep may help prevent the throat muscles from relaxing too much,” says Bhattacharjee.
Try tongue and throat exercises
Sometimes tongue and throat exercises that strengthen the muscles in and around your throat and mouth can help, but research is still developing, notes Bhattacharjee. “For people with ongoing nasal blockage, enlarged tonsils, or other structural problems, an ear, nose, and throat specialist may recommend additional treatment options.”
Some exercises to try: tongue slide, tongue stretch, and tongue push-up exercises.
Try nasal strips
Nasal strips are an inexpensive, easy fix for easing nasal congestion, so they're worth a try if you think congestion could be part of your snoring problem.
If nasal strips help, Bhattacharjee points out that it could suggest nasal congestion or a narrow nasal passage is part of the problem. She also says to take note if you wake up with a dry mouth since that could signal mouth breathing.
Use a humidifier
A humidifier in your bedroom can help if you have congestion or sleep in dry air. Dry air can irritate your nose or throat, which can worsen congestion and make you feel worse.
Pick up a wind instrument or sing (yes, really)
Singing and wind instruments may sound off-topic here. But some research2 shows singers were less likely to snore, and people who play wind instruments were less likely to have sleep apnea. Even if it doesn't solve the problem, you just might pick up a new hobby.
Allergy-proof your bedroom
If allergies are worsening your nasal congestion, look into allergy-proofing your bedroom. Try hypoallergenic bed linens, regular cleaning to reduce dust and pet dander, or installing an air purifier.
Elevate your head
Elevating your head at night is another simple tweak to try to reduce snoring, since sleeping with your head elevated may open up your airway. You may need to experiment with stacking pillows or trying a new pillow entirely to find what works best for you and feels comfortable.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can you stop snoring permanently?
It’s possible, but it depends on the cause, according to Bhattacharjee. “It's important to note that there is no single guaranteed cure for every type of snoring,” she says. If your snoring is due to a lifestyle factor, solving that problem can reduce or help eliminate snoring. “For those who have snoring that is related to physical features such as enlarged tonsils or a narrow airway, medical or surgical treatments can provide lasting improvement,” says Bhattacharjee.
“Snoring can also return over time due to weight fluctuations, aging, or allergies. The most effective approach is to identify what's contributing to the snoring and choose treatments that address those factors,” she says.
What’s the best sleeping position to stop snoring?
Sleeping on your side and elevating your head at night can help reduce snoring. Avoid sleeping on your back since that tends to make it worse.
Can snoring be a sign of a health problem?
Snoring can be a sign of a health problem if you also experience breathing interruptions or daytime fatigue. This can be a sign of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition where breathing stops or is repeatedly interrupted during sleep.
The takeaway
Snoring can put a real damper on your sleep, your partner’s sleep, and sometimes is a sign of a bigger problem. As long as you’ve cleared your symptoms with your doctor and ruled out serious conditions, these natural remedies are worth a try. Pick a few that resonate with you, try them out, and see what helps.
eXciteOSA® is a FDA-cleared, prescription-only device for mild obstructive sleep apnea and snoring. Consult your doctor to see if it's right for you. Results may vary. Learn more, including risks and benefits, at SpringSleep.com.