This May Matter More For Brain Health Than Any Single Habit, Study Finds
Eating well, moving regularly, keeping your mind active; most people have the list memorized. A new clinical trial1 suggests that what actually moves the needle on brain health isn't the list itself, but the structure behind it.
Researchers followed over 1,000 older adults across 11 Latin American countries for two years, testing whether a supervised, multidomain lifestyle program could outperform general health advice.
About the study
Latin America has one of the highest rates of dementia in the world, but the region has largely been left out of major prevention research.
The study enrolled 1,065 adults between the ages of 60 and 77 who had risk factors for dementia and were showing early signs of below-average cognitive performance.
Participants were split into two groups.
One group followed a structured program built around four areas: exercise, diet, cognitive training, and heart health monitoring.
The other group received general health advice. The trial ran for two years across 11 countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.
The structured group pulled ahead on cognitive scores
Both groups improved cognitively over the two years, but the structured group improved more; and the difference was meaningful enough to be considered statistically significant (meaning it's unlikely to be due to chance).
The structured group also had better staying power.
About 15% of the structured group participants dropped out before completing the trial, compared to roughly 20% in the general advice group. Retention and results tracked together: those who stayed in the structured program showed the strongest cognitive gains.
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How to build your own brain health routine
The LatAm-FINGERS program was built around four areas, and you don't need to be in a clinical trial to use them as a framework:
- Move regularly: Exercise was a core part of the program. A consistent routine (whether that's aerobic exercise or strength training) tends to do more for your brain than occasional bursts of activity.
- Eat for your brain: The diet component was based on brain-supportive eating patterns. Think whole foods, vegetables, healthy fats, and less ultra-processed food.
- Keep your mind active: Cognitive training was built into the trial. That could mean picking up a new skill, doing mentally engaging activities, or using a structured brain-training tool.
- Check in on your heart health: The trial included cardiovascular monitoring because heart health and brain health are closely linked. Keeping tabs on blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar is relevant here too.
- Build in some accountability: The structured group had better outcomes and better retention. A program, a habit tracker, or even a wellness partner can make a real difference in whether you actually stick with it.
The takeaway
The LatAm-FINGERS trial adds to evidence that structure itself is a health intervention. Doing the right things is one part of it, but so is having a system that keeps you doing them consistently over time.