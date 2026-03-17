Researchers Studied 6 Healthy Diets — This One Had The Biggest Brain Benefits
For decades, scientists have searched for the “best” diet for brain health. The Mediterranean diet usually dominates the conversation. Plant-forward diets often get honorable mentions. And just about every healthy eating plan claims some cognitive benefit.
But what if we compared several of them head-to-head?
That’s exactly what researchers recently set out to do. Instead of looking at a single eating pattern in isolation, they evaluated multiple popular dietary frameworks within the same population to see which ones actually tracked most strongly with cognitive health over time.
The analysis1 included more than 159,000 adults and followed their diet and cognitive outcomes for decades.
The results point to one dietary pattern that stood out above the rest, and the foods driving the effect might be simpler than you’d expect.
6 popular diets in over 159,000 adults
The team then scored each participant’s diet according to six well-known dietary patterns:
- The Alternate Healthy Eating Index
- The DASH diet
- The Healthful Plant-Based Diet Index
- The Planetary Health Diet Index
- Diet patterns associated with lower insulin spikes
- Diet patterns associated with lower inflammation
Researchers examined two key outcomes. First, they looked at subjective cognitive decline, meaning whether people reported worsening memory or thinking over time. They also evaluated objectively measured cognitive function in a subset of participants through cognitive testing.
One diet showed the strongest link to better cognitive health
While all six healthy dietary patterns were associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline, one stood out.
The DASH diet, originally designed to help lower blood pressure, showed the strongest and most consistent associations with both lower subjective cognitive decline and better cognitive function.
Participants with the highest adherence to the DASH diet had about a 41% lower risk of cognitive decline compared with those with the lowest adherence.
Interestingly, the timing of the diet seemed to matter too.
The strongest associations appeared among participants who followed the DASH pattern during midlife, particularly between ages 45 and 54. That finding supports a growing body of research suggesting that brain health habits in midlife may shape cognitive aging decades later.
The foods most closely linked to better brain function
Beyond overall diet patterns, the researchers also looked at specific food groups driving the results. Two categories showed the most consistent links to better cognitive outcomes:
Vegetables and fish.
Participants who ate more of these foods tended to perform better on cognitive measures and reported less decline over time.
On the flip side, several foods showed the opposite pattern, including:
- Processed meats
- Fried potatoes
- Sugary beverages
These foods were associated with poorer cognitive outcomes across the population.
The researchers also observed a link between moderate wine consumption and better cognition, but they caution against overinterpreting that finding. Moderate wine drinkers often have other health-conscious habits that may partly explain the association. It’s not necessarily the wine itself.
How to eat the DASH diet
Despite the name, the DASH diet isn’t complicated or restrictive. It emphasizes a pattern of eating that nutrition experts have recommended for decades.
The core principles include:
- Plenty of vegetables and fruits
- Regular intake of fish and lean protein
- Whole grains instead of refined grains
- Legumes, nuts, and seeds
- Lower intake of processed meats, sugary drinks, and fried foods
- Moderate sodium intake
Following this pattern in your forties and fifties appears to do something meaningful for your brain decades down the line, not because of any single superfood, but because of the cumulative effect of a dietary pattern on inflammation, insulin response, and vascular health.
The takeaway
Brain health rarely comes down to a single habit. Sleep, movement, stress management, and social connection all play important roles.
But diet is one of the few factors we influence every single day.
The takeaway isn’t that one perfect diet guarantees a sharper mind. But consistently building meals around vegetables, fish, and minimally processed foods appears to be a powerful place to start, especially in midlife, when those habits may have the biggest long-term impact.