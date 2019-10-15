If you’ve ever done a strenuous workout—you know, the kind where you push yourself and feel that rush of accomplishment—chances are you’ve rolled up to the mirror afterward looking sweaty and red-faced. And if you really went for it during your workout, you might still look red even after you’ve showered. Ever wonder why that is?

Believe it or not, that post-workout redness is a form of inflammation. But it’s not the chronic, unhealthy kind per se. Let’s break it down a bit.