Getting More Of This May Help Improve Your Heart Health Over Time
You can know exactly which foods support your heart and still struggle to eat them regularly.
Fresh produce, whole grains, beans, and other nutritious staples can get expensive, especially when you're stretching a grocery budget. When money is tight, the most nutritious choice isn't always the easiest one.
That's why food access deserves a bigger place in the healthy-eating conversation.
In a recent study1, researchers followed adults experiencing food insecurity who received regular packages of nutritious, plant-forward groceries.
They wanted to see what happened when those foods became a consistent part of people's lives.
About the study
The researchers followed 68 adults who received weekly grocery packages from a food pantry at a community health center.
The packages followed USDA dietary guidelines and generally included fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, and nut butter.
Participants received the groceries between December 2019 and April 2025, with the average person receiving them for nearly three years. That's much longer than many Food Is Medicine programs, which typically last weeks or months.
Researchers tracked participants' blood pressure, weight, BMI, and HbA1c, a measure of average blood sugar levels over the previous few months.
More grocery support was linked to better numbers
As participants received more grocery packages, several health measures improved.
For every 100 packages received, diastolic blood pressure (the lower number in a blood pressure reading) decreased by a little more than 3 points.
Weight dropped by about 2.6 kilograms, and BMI decreased by roughly 1 point.
The changes were larger among people who already had high blood pressure. In this group, both systolic and diastolic blood pressure fell as participants received more grocery packages.
Not every measure changed, though.
Researchers didn't find a clear change in overall systolic blood pressure or HbA1c across the full group. Blood pressure and blood sugar are influenced by plenty of factors beyond diet, including medication use, physical activity, and stress.
Why reliable food access matters
Healthy eating advice often assumes everyone has the same options at the grocery store. Real life is a little messier.
If nutritious food is difficult to afford or access, knowing what to eat doesn't necessarily make those foods easier to put on the table.
Food insecurity is also associated with a higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. This study suggests that improving access to nutritious food may be part of improving health, not simply a matter of providing more nutrition advice.
The long follow-up also raises an important point. Participants had regular access to these foods for years, rather than going through a short-term diet program.
Making nutritious food easier to access
If grocery costs or availability make healthy eating difficult, a few options may help:
- Look beyond the grocery store: Local food pantries, community health centers, and produce prescription programs may offer free or lower-cost fruits, vegetables, beans, and other nutritious staples.
- Lean on affordable plant-forward foods: Beans, lentils, whole grains, frozen vegetables, and canned produce can make nutritious meals more budget-friendly.
The goal isn't a perfect grocery haul. It's making nutritious food easier to access consistently.
The takeaway
A heart-healthy diet is a lot easier to stick with when the ingredients are actually within reach.
This study suggests that making nutritious food a dependable part of everyday life may help move the needle on blood pressure and weight, particularly for people starting with high blood pressure.