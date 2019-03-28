The Practice That Improved My Mental Health When Nothing Else Did

School was supposed to be a path to something satisfying and impactful, but my work was not manifesting as anything intrinsically meaningful (and my effort was not reflected in my grades). Everyone at school was competitive, so I have no one to trust or confide in about the pressure I was feeling. So instead, I reached for the things I knew could replenish or numb myself physically and mentally: food, TV, and drinking. I spent long periods of time alone, toiling away at mountains of work or preparing for exams.

Then one day, while I was browsing my inbox, I found a Groupon deal that offered five classes for $25 at a local yoga studio. I don't know why, but I bought the package. That Saturday, I walked 30 minutes to the studio for my first class. I'd never done yoga before and tried my best to follow along, but the teacher often came over to correct me—telling me to slow down, breathe, and practice with more ease, which seemed simple but was very frustrating at times. With time, however, yoga became a practice I enjoyed and looked forward to.

The more classes I went to, the more I began to tap into yoga philosophy, which started to shake up some of my own inner shadows and questions. Who am I? Why am I here? Instead of resisting these questions, I became curious. Having that space and time with myself on the mat, free of technology and distractions, I could peel back the layers and explore the answers to those questions. I was free of biased advice, judgment, and competition, and that gave me a sense of calm and safety at the studio.