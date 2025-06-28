"I have ben using this supplement for over a year every day for weight loss and to help me feel better. It gives me a lift up that feels great. I have added it to my daily supplements and enjoy having this experience as part of my lifestyle. While I cannot say it is scientifically doing anything, I am happy to know the natural ingredients are going through my body and giving me confidence as I reach my fitness goals. It is just one more tool in my fitness journey. Definitely a good caffeine kick with the natural green tea boost. I have lost quite a lot of weight over the last year but I have also been working out 5 times a week doing cardio plus additional supplements hence the tool reference."*