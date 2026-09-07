Want To Ease Pain? Research Says Your Playlist Matters
Maybe there's a song you always put on when you're having a rough day and the aches and pains start to creep in, one that feels comforting because you know every lyric and beat.
There may be more to that habit than simply giving yourself something else to focus on. Researchers have long studied music as a way to ease pain, but they're still working out why it helps.
A new scoping review of 57 studies offers some clues, including the possibility that your personal connection to the music matters.
About the review
The researchers wanted to understand what makes music helpful for pain, rather than simply asking whether it works.
They searched five databases through February 2026 and screened 663 records before including 57 studies that looked at factors that could explain or predict music's effects on pain.
Most involved healthy adults experiencing short-term pain in controlled settings, such as putting a hand in ice water. That means the findings don't necessarily apply to long-term or chronic pain.
Three factors stood out
Across the research, three things kept coming up: how much people enjoyed the music, whether they chose it themselves, and whether they moved along with it.
People tended to report less intense and less unpleasant pain when they listened to music they liked, and in one study, they also reported less anxiety while their preferred music played.
Music they disliked generally didn't have the same effect, and in one study, it actually made pain ratings worse.
Whether a song sounded happy or sad seemed to matter less than whether the listener enjoyed it.
Personal choice also appeared to make a difference. When people selected their own music instead of listening to an assigned playlist, they tended to tolerate pain longer and rate it as less intense.
The effect was stronger when they genuinely liked the songs they picked.
Then there's rhythm. In some studies, tapping or drumming along with music reduced pain more than simply listening. Engaging your body with the beat may add another layer to the experience, although researchers are still figuring out why.
Why your favorite song may beat a generic playlist
A favorite song can bring up memories, emotions, and a sense of familiarity, making it more engaging than a playlist someone else chose for you.
That may help explain why distraction alone doesn't account for music's effects. In the review, sounds that captured attention but weren't enjoyable generally didn't provide the same pain relief.
Some studies also found benefits when music was played before the painful experience began, suggesting it may influence how we experience pain rather than simply pulling our attention away in the moment.
Make your playlist a little more personal
You don't need a particular genre, tempo, or relaxation playlist to put these findings into practice:
- Pick songs you genuinely enjoy: Personal preference appeared to matter more than whether the music was technically calming or upbeat.
- Move along with it: Tap your fingers, drum on your leg, or sing along, engaging your muscles as you listen. Some research suggests rhythmic movement may enhance music's effects.
- Press play early: Try listening before a procedure, flare-up, or challenging workout instead of waiting until discomfort has already set in.
The takeaway
Music may be most helpful for pain when it feels personal and engaging, rather than simply soothing.
Your favorite songs, especially when you interact with the rhythm, could be a useful addition to how you manage discomfort.