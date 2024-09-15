Advertisement
Aloo Muttar Gobi Chana Is A Classic Indian Dish That Packs Protein, Fiber, and Flavor
This is a recipe that I created out of necessity, pulling on everything I learned growing up about cooking Panjabi food. I developed this recipe because I have a tough time meeting my daily protein and fiber intake needs in ways that are quick, convenient, and inexpensive.
I have to consume much more protein than most people, nearly triple the recommended daily intake. There is only so much meat I can tolerate, even if I rarely eat beef, never eat pork, and consume mostly chicken and fish. Enter my love of pulses.
A note on the use of a pressure cooker
I often like to say to people, "Do you want butter chicken with only 10 minutes of work?" Their eyes light up! "Well," I continue, "you can do that and so much more!"
With the Instant Pot, if you are disabled and have mobility issues, you don't have to stand in the kitchen while cooking; if you are neurodivergent, there aren't a lot of things vying for your attention.
When cooking under pressure, you just set it and walk away. I have all sorts of tips and tricks to save on kitchen and food prep pain. If you work, you can have wonderfully delicious and complex foods without the fuss and time.
Not only are they helpful for those with mobility issues and pain disorders, but electric pressure cookers are great if you have certain conditions that make eating food difficult. If you need soft meals, they beat a slow cooker because meals take less time to cook with better results. They are also perfect for neurodivergent people, especially when executive function is affected.
Electric Pressure Cooker Aloo Muttar Gobi Chana
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 50 minutes
Natural release: 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour, 25 minutes
Cuisine: Indian
Heat index: Medium
Storage: Freeze
Servings: 5 x 2 cups (500 mL)
Calories per serving: 490 kcal
Prep directions
Gather equipment:
- 6-quart (5.68 L) electric pressure cooker
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Cutting board
- Knife
- Vegetable peeler
- Strainer
- Bowl
- Wooden spoon
- Can opener
Prepare and mise en place ingredients:
- 1 cup (250 mL) dried chana (chickpeas)
- 2 cups (500 mL) water (approx)
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) coriander seeds
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) Ginger-Garlic Masala (recipe below)
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) Green Chili Masala (recipe below)
- 1 cup (250 mL) water
- 2 cups (500 mL) frozen peas (muttar)
- 2 cups (500 mL) large-chopped cauliflower florets (gobi)
- 3 large russet potatoes, cubed (aloo)
- 398-mL (14 oz) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with liquid
- 156-mL (5.5 oz) can tomato paste
- 1½ teaspoons (7.5 mL) salt
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground cayenne pepper
Cooking instructions
- In a 6-quart (5.68-L) electric pressure cooker, add the chickpeas and just enough water to cover them, about 2 cups (500 mL).
- Place and seal the lid. Cook at High Pressure for 40 minutes.
- Natural-release pressure for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure.
- Remove the lid. Pour the contents through a strainer, then place the chickpeas into a bowl and set aside. Put the inner pot back into the electric pressure cooker.
- Turn the electric pressure cooker on to Sauté.
- When it's hot, add the olive oil, cumin seeds, and coriander seeds. Sauté until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. It's OK for the seeds to brown slightly, but don't burn them.
- Add the onions, Ginger-Garlic Masala, and Green Chili Masala. Sauté until the onions are translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Do not brown.
- Press Cancel.
- In the following order, add 1 cup (250 mL) water, the cooked chickpeas, and the peas, cauliflower, potatoes, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, ground cumin, turmeric, and cayenne pepper.
- Place and seal the lid. Set to High Pressure for 5 minutes.
- Natural-release pressure for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure.
- Remove the lid. Stir. Serve. Enjoy!
Ginger-Garlic Masala
Ginger-garlic masala is a staple ingredient in Indian cuisine. You always want to have a lot on hand in your freezer. Preparing it is easy, and it freezes wonderfully.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Cuisine: Indian
Storage: Freeze, or refrigerate for up to 3 days
Servings: 28 x 1 tablespoon (15 mL)
Calories per serving: 14 kcal
Prep directions
Gather Equipment:
- Cutting board
- Knife
- Garlic peeler
- Blender, food processor, or chopper attachment of your immersion blender
- Measuring cups
- Spatula
- ½-cup (125 mL) freezer containers
Prepare and mise en place Ingredients:
- 1 cup (250 mL) sliced ginger, unpeeled
- 1 cup (250 mL) garlic cloves, peeled
- 3 serrano peppers, seeded and chopped
- ½ cup (125 mL) water
Cooking instructions
- Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until it is a purée or paste. You may need to stir occasionally to bring the unblended ingredients from the top to the bottom. Remember to always turn off the blender before removing the lid to stir.
- Put the finished Ginger-Garlic Masala in ½-cup (125 mL) freezer containers. Label and freeze.
Tip: When preparing meals, remove a container of Ginger-Garlic Masala from the freezer and stick it in your fridge the night before. Stores in the fridge for 3 days.
Variation: You may make this without the serrano peppers if you think it will be too much heat for your palate.
Green Chili Masala
This green chili paste is used in many Indian dishes. You can also add a teaspoon to any dish if you want to increase the heat.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Cuisine: Indian
Storage: Freeze
Servings: 21 x 1 teaspoon (5 mL)
Calories per serving: 2 kcal
Prep directions:
Gather Equipment:
- Cutting board
- Knife
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Blender, food processor, or chopper attachment of your immersion blender
- Spatula
- Silicone ice cube trays that make small ice cubes of roughly 1 teaspoon (5 mL), or a freezer bag
Prepare and mise en place Ingredients:
- 1 cup (250 mL) green chili peppers, such as serrano
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) water
- ¼ teaspoon (1.25 mL) coarse salt
Cooking instructions
- Cut off the stems of the peppers. Place the whole peppers, water, and salt into the blender. If using a food processor, use the chopping blade.
- Process until you have a paste.
- Spoon 1 teaspoon (5 mL) of the paste into each cube in the ice cube trays and freeze. If you don't have small ice cube trays, put the paste into a freezer bag. Smooth out the paste until you have a thin, even layer, about 2.5 mm (one-tenth of an inch) in height.
- When needed, pop out an ice cube or break off a small piece of the chili paste.
Excerpt by Jules Sherred from Crip Up the Kitchen: Tools, Tips, and Recipes for the Disabled Cook copyright © 2023 by Jules Sherred. Reprinted with permission of TouchWood Editions: www.touchwoodeditions.com.
