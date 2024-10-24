Advertisement
Grandmothers Swear By This Onion-Honey Syrup For A Sore Throat
This is the syrup of my childhood nightmares. I find the taste too sickly sweet to bear. However, it is a medicine and, as such, it's not there to be enjoyed. I could not leave this syrup out of a book on Slavic remedies because it was the main medicine that I was given as a child at the first sign of a sore throat—we were all given it!
Many Poles still swear by the syrup's effectiveness, and plenty of people don't even find it horrible anymore, as they are so used to it. The lemon juice works to improve the taste and preserve it too.
Note: This syrup is now recommended for children over 3.
Makes: 1 x 250-ml/9-fl-oz bottle
The much dreaded yet extremely effective onion syrup for a sore throat
Ingredients
- 1 large white onion, roughly chopped
- 5–6 tablespoons good-quality runny honey
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice (optional)
- 250 ml/9 fl oz sterilized glass jar
- 250 ml/9 fl oz sterilized glass bottle
Directions
- Place the chopped onion in the jar. Spoon in the honey, making sure the onion is completely covered. Seal the jar with the lid and shake it.
- Leave in a warm place for 48 hours, shaking the jar whenever you remember (three times a day would be ideal).
- After 48 hours, you will have plenty of syrup. Strain out the onion and pour the syrup into the sterilized bottle. If you would like to add lemon juice, then add it now.
- Drink 1 tablespoon three times a day when you feel a sore throat coming on. This syrup is said to lose its potency after 2 weeks. Store in the refrigerator or a cool, dark place.
Excerpted with permission from Slavic Kitchen Alchemy. Copyright © 2023 by Zuza Zak. Published by Watkins, an imprint of Watkins Media Limited.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD