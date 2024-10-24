Skip to Content
Functional Food

Grandmothers Swear By This Onion-Honey Syrup For A Sore Throat

Zuza Zak
Zuza Zak
October 24, 2024
Zusa Zak is the author of four cookbooks. She holds a food-focused PhD from the School of Slavonic and East European Studies at University College London.
Image by iStock
October 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This is the syrup of my childhood nightmares. I find the taste too sickly sweet to bear. However, it is a medicine and, as such, it's not there to be enjoyed. I could not leave this syrup out of a book on Slavic remedies because it was the main medicine that I was given as a child at the first sign of a sore throat—we were all given it!

Many Poles still swear by the syrup's effectiveness, and plenty of people don't even find it horrible anymore, as they are so used to it. The lemon juice works to improve the taste and preserve it too. 

Note: This syrup is now recommended for children over 3.

Makes: 1 x 250-ml/9-fl-oz bottle

The much dreaded yet extremely effective onion syrup for a sore throat

Ingredients

  • 1 large white onion, roughly chopped 
  • 5–6 tablespoons good-quality runny honey 
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice (optional)
  • 250 ml/9 fl oz sterilized glass jar
  • 250 ml/9 fl oz sterilized glass bottle 

Directions

  1. Place the chopped onion in the jar. Spoon in the honey, making sure the onion is completely covered. Seal the jar with the lid and shake it. 
  2. Leave in a warm place for 48 hours, shaking the jar whenever you remember (three times a day would be ideal). 
  3. After 48 hours, you will have plenty of syrup. Strain out the onion and pour the syrup into the sterilized bottle. If you would like to add lemon juice, then add it now.
  4.  Drink 1 tablespoon three times a day when you feel a sore throat coming on. This syrup is said to lose its potency after 2 weeks. Store in the refrigerator or a cool, dark place.

Excerpted with permission from Slavic Kitchen Alchemy. Copyright © 2023 by Zuza Zak. Published by Watkins, an imprint of Watkins Media Limited.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

