This Heart Disease Risk Factor Doesn't Show Up On A Blood Test
When we think about heart disease risk, we tend to focus on the factors we can see on a lab report: cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure. But not every cardiovascular risk factor shows up during an annual physical.
In fact, one of the most important factors may be something we encounter every single day without thinking much about it: air pollution. While it's often discussed as a respiratory issue, a growing body of research suggests its effects may extend far beyond the lungs.
A new study published in Radiology found that long-term exposure to common air pollutants was associated with significantly greater plaque buildup in the arteries and higher rates of obstructive coronary artery disease. Perhaps most notably, the findings emerged in a population exposed to pollution levels that largely fell within current air-quality guidelines.
Researchers looked at 10 years of air pollution exposure
The study included 11,128 adults who underwent cardiac CT scans at three major hospitals in Toronto between 2012 and 2023. Researchers estimated each participant's average exposure to two common pollutants over the previous decade: fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
PM2.5 refers to microscopic particles produced by sources like vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and wildfire smoke. They're small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and eventually enter the bloodstream. Nitrogen dioxide is a gas produced primarily by the burning of fossil fuels, particularly from vehicles and industrial processes.
Next, the researchers looked at what was happening inside the participants' arteries. Using cardiac CT scans, they measured coronary artery calcium, total plaque burden, and the presence of major blockages. By doing so, they weren’t just focused on future heart attacks or cardiovascular events; they were able to directly observe the disease process itself.
More pollution = more plaque & more blockages
For every small increase in long-term PM2.5 exposure, researchers observed:
- An 11% increase in coronary artery calcium
- A 13% increase in plaque burden
- A 23% greater likelihood of obstructive coronary artery disease
Nitrogen dioxide showed similar associations, although the effects were somewhat smaller.
But the bigger takeaway wasn't necessarily which pollutant mattered most. It was that researchers were able to detect these effects in a population living with relatively modest levels of air pollution. Toronto isn't a city people typically associate with severe smog or poor air quality. Yet long-term exposure was still linked to more plaque buildup and greater odds of significant artery blockages.
That finding suggests we may need to rethink how we view pollution risk. Rather than a problem that only affects people living in highly polluted regions, it may be a factor influencing cardiovascular health across a much broader population.
Researchers also found that women appeared to be more affected than men when it came to obstructive coronary artery disease, a finding that deserves further investigation.
Why air pollution may affect heart health
Scientists believe several biological mechanisms may be at work. When tiny particles are inhaled, they can trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress throughout the body. Over time, that inflammation may damage the lining of blood vessels, impair normal vascular function, and accelerate the development of atherosclerosis, the gradual buildup of plaque inside arteries.
How to reduce your exposure
While nobody can completely eliminate exposure, there are several ways to reduce it:
- Check local air quality reports before outdoor exercise
- Avoid exercising near busy roadways when possible
- Use HEPA air filtration indoors
- Keep windows closed on poor air-quality days
- Prioritize a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and other antioxidant-rich foods
- Support overall cardiovascular health through regular exercise, sleep, and blood pressure management
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The takeaway
One of the reasons air pollution is so easy to ignore is that it's largely invisible. We don't feel it the way we feel a hard workout or a sleepless night. We don't get immediate feedback. But our arteries may be paying attention even when we aren't.
This study suggests that long-term exposure to everyday air pollution could be contributing to cardiovascular disease in ways that accumulate slowly over the years. It's a reminder that some of the biggest influences on our health are the ones we rarely think about at all.