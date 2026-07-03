This Gut Microbe Could Change How We Think About IBS & Anxiety
My brother has dealt with both anxiety and IBS for years. Over time, it's led to countless conversations with our family and his doctors, many of which are focused on the same two questions: Does anxiety trigger digestive symptoms? Or could problems in the gut actually be fueling anxiety in the brain?
That's exactly why this research stood out to me. We've known for years that IBS and anxiety often go hand in hand, but this study moves the conversation beyond simple association and starts exploring the biological mechanisms that may connect the gut and the brain.
A new study1 published in Molecular Psychiatry suggests the answer may lie, at least in part, with our gut microbes. Researchers identified one specific bacterium that was consistently lower in people with diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D) and anxiety. Even more interesting, restoring that bacterium in mice not only improved digestive symptoms but also reduced anxiety-like behaviors by calming inflammation in the brain.
While this specific probiotic isn't available as a supplement, the findings add another fascinating piece to the gut-brain puzzle and reinforce just how connected our digestive and mental health really are.
Looking at the gut, brain & microbiome together
The researchers approached the question from several different angles. First, they studied people with IBS-D, measuring both digestive symptoms and anxiety levels. They also analyzed stool samples to identify differences in the gut microbiome and performed brain scans to see whether anxiety was associated with changes in brain activity.
Then they recreated many of those same symptoms in mice using a well-established stress model. Finally, they transferred gut microbes from those mice into healthy mice to determine whether changes in the microbiome alone could reproduce the digestive and behavioral symptoms.
The answer was yes.
Mice that received the altered microbiome developed both increased gut sensitivity and anxiety-like behaviors, suggesting the gut bacteria themselves were helping drive the changes.
One gut bacterium stood out
Among hundreds of bacterial species living in the gut, one repeatedly caught the researchers' attention: Phocaeicola vulgatus.
People with IBS-D and anxiety consistently had lower levels of this bacterium. The fewer P. vulgatus they had, the higher their anxiety scores tended to be. When researchers gave the bacterium back to mice, not only did their digestive symptoms improve, but they also appeared less anxious.
Digging deeper, the researchers found changes inside the amygdala, one of the brain's key emotional processing centers. Mice receiving P. vulgatus had less inflammation in this region, healthier nerve connections, and improved communication between brain cells. Together, those changes seemed to calm both the gut and the brain.
Although these experiments were conducted in mice, the findings make it clear that certain gut microbes may directly influence brain function through the gut-brain axis.
Supporting your gut & brain
While Phocaeicola vulgatus isn't commercially available, the bigger takeaway extends well beyond a single bacterial strain. This study reinforces the idea that a healthy microbiome isn't just important for digestion. It may also help regulate inflammation, support healthy brain function, and influence how resilient we feel to stress and anxiety.
Here are a few ways to boost both your brain and gut health:
- Eat a wide variety of fiber-rich plant foods to give beneficial gut microbes the fuel they need.
- Include fermented foods regularly, such as yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso, to introduce beneficial bacteria.
- Exercise consistently, as regular physical activity is linked to a healthier, more diverse gut microbiome.
- Prioritize quality sleep, which supports both gut and overall health.
- Manage chronic stress, since stress can negatively affect the gut-brain connection and microbiome.
- Limit ultra-processed foods when possible to help support microbial diversity.
- Avoid unnecessary antibiotics, as they can disrupt beneficial gut bacteria and reduce microbiome diversity over time.
The takeaway
For a long time, IBS was viewed primarily as a digestive disorder, while anxiety was treated as something happening separately in the brain. Research like this continues to blur that line.
Our gut, immune system, and brain are constantly exchanging information. Sometimes a conversation that begins in the gut may influence how we think and feel. Other times, stress in the brain may ripple back into digestion.
Scientists are still working out exactly how those conversations happen. But each new study makes one thing a little clearer: taking care of your gut isn't just about avoiding stomach aches. It may also be one of the many ways we support a healthier, more resilient brain.