Why Your Gut Bacteria Might Determine Which IBS Treatment Works Best
If you've ever tried multiple IBS treatments (cutting out foods, taking medications, waiting weeks to see if anything helps), you know how tiring the process can be. For the 10% to 15% of U.S. adults living with irritable bowel syndrome, finding relief often feels like a guessing game. But a recent clinical trial suggests your gut microbiome may offer clues about which treatment is most likely to work for you.
Why predicting IBS treatment response matters
The low FODMAP diet and the antibiotic rifaximin are two of the most common treatments for IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D). Both have good evidence behind them, but each works in fewer than half of patients. That means most people end up trying several approaches before finding relief, if they find it at all.
To see whether gut bacteria could help predict treatment response, researchers assigned 65 adults with IBS-D to receive either low FODMAP diet counseling or a course of rifaximin for five weeks.
Stool samples were collected throughout the study to analyze participants' gut bacteria.
Researchers also performed breath tests to see if those results could predict who would respond to treatment, but the breath tests turned out to be inconsistent predictors.
Different gut bacteria, different treatment responses
Both treatments helped with symptoms; participants in both groups saw real improvements in abdominal pain, bloating, and overall symptom severity. But when researchers looked at the stool samples, they found that specific gut bacteria present before treatment predicted who would respond to which therapy:
- Low FODMAP responders: Had lower starting levels of certain bacteria that break down sugars, including Butyricimonas, Bacteroides, and Intestinibacter
- Rifaximin responders: Had more bacteria that produce beneficial compounds and help process bile acids, including Ruminococcus, Coprococcus, and Odoribacter
- Non-responders: Had higher levels of bacteria that break down proteins, like Bilophila, Alistipes, and Prevotella—a pattern linked to treatment resistance
IBS may actually be multiple conditions
The fact that different gut bacteria profiles respond to different treatments (and that some don't respond to either) suggests IBS may not be one condition. Instead, it could be made up of different biological types that share similar symptoms but differ at the gut bacteria level.
This would help explain why a one-size-fits-all approach hasn't worked well for IBS. Understanding how the gut-brain connection works may also help explain why these bacterial differences matter so much.
Earlier research supports this idea. One study found that IBS patients with a specific bacterial profile1 improved more on a low FODMAP diet compared to those with a different profile. Another found that IBS-D patients with imbalanced gut bacteria2 responded better to rifaximin than those whose gut bacteria looked more like healthy people's.
What this means for you right now
Testing your gut bacteria to choose an IBS treatment isn't standard practice yet; the study authors note their findings need more research to confirm. But this research offers a helpful way to think about your own experience:
- If one treatment hasn't worked, it doesn't mean nothing will: Your gut bacteria may simply respond better to a different approach
- Work with a gastroenterologist or registered dietitian: The low FODMAP diet has careful elimination and reintroduction phases that are easier with professional guidance
- Support your gut health in the meantime: Focusing on daily habits that support your gut bacteria can help build a foundation for better digestion
The takeaway
New research suggests the bacteria in your gut may predict whether you'll respond better to the low FODMAP diet or rifaximin for IBS-D. While both treatments helped overall, different bacterial patterns were linked to success with each approach. This points toward a future where gut testing could help personalize IBS treatment.