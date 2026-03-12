This Gut Bacteria Is Linked To 29% Greater Muscle Strength
You're consistent in the gym. You're eating enough protein. You're sleeping well. And yet two people can follow nearly identical training programs and see completely different results—one building strength steadily, the other spinning their wheels. Trainers call it individual variation. Researchers have been trying to explain it for years.
And the answer might be living in your gut.
Most people understand by now that the gut microbiome influences digestion, immunity, and even mood. What's gotten far less attention is what it might be doing (or failing to do) for your muscles.
A new study published in Gut adds an intriguing layer to the gut–muscle connection. Researchers identified one specific bacterial species that appears to be closely tied to muscle strength and may even influence the type of muscle fibers your body develops.
Gut microbes & real-world strength tests
To explore whether certain microbes might influence muscle function, researchers analyzed stool samples from two groups:
- 90 healthy young adults between the ages of 18 and 25
- 33 older adults aged 65 and up
The team then measured several indicators of physical fitness. Participants completed handgrip strength tests, leg press and bench press assessments, and VO2 max testing, a measure of cardiorespiratory fitness that reflects how efficiently the body uses oxygen during exercise.
The goal was to see whether any specific bacteria in the gut microbiome were consistently linked to stronger muscles or better performance.
The bacteria that kept showing up in stronger people
Out of all the microbes detected, one group stood out: Roseburia, a genus of bacteria already known for producing beneficial short-chain fatty acids in the gut.
But within that group, one species in particular drew the researchers’ attention, Roseburia inulinivorans.
Older adults who had detectable levels of this bacterium showed 29% higher handgrip strength compared with those who didn’t. In younger adults, higher levels of the same microbe were linked to both stronger grip strength and higher VO2 max.
Interestingly, other Roseburia species didn’t show the same pattern, suggesting that different bacteria within the same family may influence muscle health in different ways.
This microbe may influence muscle fiber type
To explore whether the bacteria might actually cause changes in muscle performance, the researchers ran a follow-up experiment in mice.
After temporarily reducing the animals’ gut microbes with antibiotics, the scientists introduced different Roseburia species into the mice’s microbiomes once per week for eight weeks.
The results were fascinating.
Mice given R. inulinivorans developed about 30% greater grip strength compared with the control group. Even more interesting, their muscles showed structural changes.
Specifically, the mice developed a greater proportion of type II (fast-twitch) muscle fibers, the kind responsible for explosive movements like sprinting, jumping, and lifting heavy weights. Their muscle fibers were also larger overall.
Researchers also observed shifts in metabolic pathways involved in muscle energy production, suggesting the bacteria may influence how muscle tissue processes fuel.
Together, the findings support the idea of a “gut–muscle axis,” where microbes in the digestive tract help regulate muscle metabolism and strength.
What this research means for your daily habits
Before anyone rushes to the supplement aisle, it’s important to note that this research is still early. The study shows strong associations, but it doesn’t prove that increasing this bacteria directly boosts strength in humans.
Long-term studies are still needed to determine whether higher levels of R. inulinivorans actively improve muscle function or simply reflect other healthy behaviors that support strength.
Still, the findings reinforce something scientists are seeing again and again. Gut health and physical performance are deeply interconnected.
There are already several evidence-backed ways to support beneficial gut bacteria that may indirectly benefit muscle health as well:
Eat more fiber-rich foods
Roseburia species thrive on fermentable fibers. Foods like oats, beans, lentils, onions, garlic, and asparagus help feed microbes that produce beneficial compounds for metabolism and inflammation. Also, consider taking a high-quality fiber supplement alongside a healthy diet.
Prioritize strength training
Resistance training remains the most reliable way to maintain muscle mass and power, especially with age. Think squats, lunges, pushups, and resistance exercises that challenge your muscles progressively.
Support overall microbiome diversity
A varied diet rich in plants, fermented foods, and whole ingredients helps cultivate a more diverse gut microbiome, something strongly associated with better health outcomes.
The takeaway
Muscle strength has traditionally been viewed through the lens of workouts and nutrition. This new research suggests another key player may be involved: the microbes living in your gut.
But this research doesn't replace the fundamentals like lifting, eating protein, and getting adequate recovery. It adds a layer to the conversation that's worth paying attention to. What you feed your gut may be shaping your muscle health in ways that show up at the cellular level long before you notice them in the weight room.