The One Thing Most Spine Surgery Patients Have In Common & It's Fixable
Back pain is one of the most common reasons people end up in a surgeon's office, and the path there is rarely simple.
Researchers assessed the diets of 380 people scheduled for spine surgery and found a consistent pattern of nutrient gaps across nearly every person in the group, regardless of which condition brought them to the operating room.
About the study
Researchers enrolled 380 people scheduled for spine surgery: 200 with disc degeneration (microdiscectomy) and 180 with spinal stenosis (hemilaminectomy).
Both conditions are among the most common reasons people end up in a spine surgeon's office, but most research focuses on mechanical and genetic causes.
What patients are actually eating rarely comes up. Before surgery, each participant completed detailed dietary assessments, which researchers then compared against standard nutritional recommendations to see where intake was falling short.
What they were eating (and what was missing)
The gaps were widespread and consistent across both groups:
- Omega-3s (EPA and DHA): over 80% of participants fell short on these anti-inflammatory fats found in fatty fish.
- Vitamin D: over 90% didn't meet recommended intake levels.
- Fiber: up to 95% of men had inadequate intake; women weren't far behind, with 66 to 69% also falling short.
- Folate: around 70% had inadequate intake.
- Calcium: most participants in both groups consumed less than recommended.
One important caveat: after accounting for age, body weight, smoking, diabetes, and other factors, no single nutrient independently predicted pain levels or how far spinal deterioration had progressed.
Because the study only captured diet at one point in time, it can't tell us whether these gaps contributed to spinal problems or simply coexisted with them.
RELATED READ: The 15 Best (And Expert-Vetted) Omega-3 Supplements
Why these nutrients matter for your spine
No cause-and-effect confirmed, but there are solid biological reasons each of these showed up.
- Vitamin D: helps your body absorb calcium and keep bones strong, including the vertebrae in your spine.
- Calcium: the main mineral bones are made of; chronic shortfalls can leave them weaker over time.
- Omega-3s (EPA and DHA): help keep inflammation in check, worth noting because spinal discs have no direct blood supply and rely on diffusion from surrounding tissue, which may make them especially sensitive to systemic inflammation.
- Fiber: supports a healthy gut, which plays a role in regulating the low-grade inflammation linked to tissue breakdown.
- Folate: involved in DNA repair, cell regeneration, and homocysteine regulation; low folate may also affect circulation to spinal tissue.
None of these are treatments for back pain. But they're foundational for bone health and musculoskeletal resilience as you age.
Building a spine-supportive plate
These gaps aren't unique to spine surgery candidates. Most of us fall short on several of these nutrients, and closing them mostly comes down to eating a varied, whole-food diet.
A few easy places to start:
- Fatty fish (salmon, sardines, mackerel): two to three servings a week covers most of your omega-3 needs.
- Leafy greens and legumes: reliable sources of folate and fiber; legumes add some calcium too.
- Dairy or fortified alternatives: among the most consistent ways to hit your daily calcium target.
- Fortified foods and sunlight: helpful for vitamin D, though many people still benefit from a supplement, especially in winter.
- Whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and beans: all count toward the fiber goal most of us miss.
If you already have a spinal condition, better nutrition won't replace medical care, but it's a low-risk place to put your attention. Nutrient needs shift as you age, making a food-first approach even more valuable over time.
The takeaway
Widespread nutrient gaps are common, even among people whose health depends on strong bones and resilient tissue.
Prioritizing foundational nutrients like vitamin D, calcium, omega-3s, fiber, and folate supports your musculoskeletal system for the long haul, whether or not you're dealing with a spinal condition.