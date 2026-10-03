This Everyday Spice Was Linked To Better Memory In Older Adults
Turmeric has long had a place in the kitchen for adding an earthy flavor and vibrant color to dishes. Now, some of its less-famous compounds are being studied for what they might do beyond seasoning a meal.
Curcumin gets most of the recognition for its anti-inflammatory properties, but compounds called turmeronols and bisacurone have also shown anti-inflammatory potential in earlier lab and animal research.
A recent study on turmeric looked at whether a concentrated turmeric extract could support memory and attention in older adults with early cases of Alzheimer's disease.
About the study
Researchers recruited 13 older adults with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease who were waiting to begin a newer type of Alzheimer's treatment.
Participants took a daily turmeric extract containing turmeronol A, turmeronol B, and bisacurone for four months. Researchers tested their memory, attention, and other thinking skills at the beginning and end of the study.
There was no control group, meaning everyone received the extract. Three participants didn't complete the study or weren't included in the final analysis, leaving 10 people for the researchers to assess, eight of whom were women. The average participant age was about 75.
The turmeric extract was linked to improvements in specific memory skills
After four months of taking the turmeric extract, participants performed better on a test of visual learning and working memory, the ability to hold and use information in the moment. They also had a lower estimated brain age, a score determined by participants' performance on a digital cognitive test compared with typical scores for their age group.
The results were more mixed when it came to a broader cognitive assessment. Participants saw improvements in attention and on a memory task involving repeating sequences of numbers, but their overall scores didn't change significantly. Measures of processing speed and more complex attention also didn't meaningfully change, and blood markers related to inflammation remained about the same.
These findings add to a growing body of research looking at what turmeric and its compounds might do throughout the body, from brain health to exercise recovery. While there is an interesting signal here, it's still early.
The final analysis included just 10 people, and there was no comparison group, so researchers can't rule out other explanations for the improvements, including participants becoming more familiar with the cognitive tests. Larger, controlled studies are needed to see whether these cognitive changes hold up and translate into meaningful benefits in everyday life, and to see how results vary across different compounds and doses.
How to support brain health in the meantime
This study on its own isn't a reason to pack turmeric into every one of your meals. Instead, think of turmeric as a possible tool to use in addition to other, more proven ways to support cognitive health. Plus, turmeric has lots of evidence behind it for its anti-inflammatory properties and recovery benefits.
- Keep turmeric in your routine: Add it to curries, soups, roasted vegetables, or other meals you already enjoy.
- Don't ignore persistent memory changes: If you or someone close to you notices ongoing changes in memory or thinking, bring them up with a healthcare professional so they can be properly evaluated.
- Focus on other brain health habits: Getting consistent exercise, eating a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and protecting your sleep are all well-supported to boost brain health.
The takeaway
Turmeric's lesser-known compounds are giving researchers another avenue to explore in brain health. This small study offers an intriguing first look, but we'll need larger, controlled research to know how much the compounds can actually do for memory.