Your Heart & Your Brain Are Craving More Of This Under-Consumed Nutrient
Omega-3 fatty acids are often associated with heart health, but their potential role in brain health may be just as important. DHA, one of the main omega-3s found in fatty fish, is a major structural component of the brain. And there's increasing interest in the role of omega-3s and cognitive decline.
New research adds to the growing evidence, exploring the relationship between omega-3s, heart disease, and cognitive decline. Here's what to know, and how to get more of these essential fats through food and supplementation.
Omega-3s & cardiovascular disease
Heart disease remains one of the leading threats to healthy aging, and omega-3s have long been studied for their potential cardiovascular benefits1.
Research suggests that EPA and DHA can influence several factors involved in cardiovascular health, including
- Triglyceride levels
- Blood vessel function
- Inflammatory signaling
Some studies have also found associations between higher omega-3 levels and a lower risk of cardiovascular events2.
That doesn't mean taking an omega-3 supplement will prevent heart disease on its own (as heart disease is influenced by a variety of factors, including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, physical activity, diet, sleep, and genetics).
What about brain health & cognitive decline?
DHA is highly concentrated in the brain and plays a role in maintaining neuronal membranes and supporting brain function3. As a result, researchers have explored whether omega-3 intake or blood levels are associated with cognitive health as people get older.
A recent review found that observational studies and meta-analyses generally link higher fish or omega-3 intake with a lower risk of mild cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.
In clinical trials4, DHA supplementation appeared to benefit people with mild cognitive impairment, while studies in people with established Alzheimer’s disease generally did not find the same benefit. Among cognitively healthy adults, results have been mixed, too, suggesting that factors like omega-3 dose, duration of supplementation, genetics, sex, and stage of cognitive aging may influence whether supplementation makes a difference.
How much omega-3 do you need?
For most people, increasing omega-3 intake through food is a great place to start.
Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, mackerel, anchovies, and trout are among the richest sources of EPA and DHA. Eating fish regularly can also provide protein, vitamin D, selenium, and other nutrients that support healthy aging.
If you don't eat fish regularly, an omega-3 supplement may be another option to consider. Fish oil is the most efficient source provides both EPA and DHA.
The right amount can vary based on your diet, health status, and individual needs, so it's worth discussing supplementation with a health care professional—especially if you take medications that affect blood clotting or have a cardiovascular condition.
The takeaway
Omega-3s aren't a magic bullet for longevity, but they're an important part of a diet that supports cardiovascular, brain, and overall health. Research continues to explore how EPA and DHA may influence the risk of age-related diseases, and for people who don't regularly eat fatty fish, supplementation can be one way to help fill the gap.