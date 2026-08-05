In the early months, I was up every two to three hours—pumping, pumping, and pumping again. I was in the throes of my breastfeeding journey and working hard to maintain my low milk supply. I couldn't afford to miss a session. Not one. The fear of my supply dropping even further kept me on the kind of internal alarm system that keeps you from from feeling rested. Even as you're falling asleep, whatever little sleep you can get, you're always anticipating the next wakeup.