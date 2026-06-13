This Eating Pattern May Protect Your Heart In A Way Researchers Didn't Expect
The DASH diet has long been recognized as one of the most heart-protective eating patterns around.
Originally developed to help lower blood pressure, DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is a flexible eating framework built around whole, minimally processed foods, with an emphasis on nutrients like potassium, calcium, magnesium, and fiber.
But most of the research supporting it has focused on the general population or people with type 2 diabetes.
A new longitudinal study1 changes that picture, and the results have meaningful implications for a group at much higher cardiovascular risk.
About the study
People with type 1 diabetes (T1D) already face a two to four times higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to those without the condition, yet relatively little is known about how dietary patterns affect the specific blood markers used to monitor that risk.
The research used data from the Coronary Artery Calcification in Type 1 Diabetes (CACTI) study, which followed participants over three years. In total, 563 adults with T1D and 692 adults without diabetes were included.
Researchers scored adherence to three well-known healthy eating patterns: the DASH diet, the Alternate Healthy Eating Index (AHEI-2010), and the Mediterranean-Style Dietary Pattern Score (MSDPS).
They then examined how those scores related to four blood markers: homocysteine, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), fibrinogen, and PAI-1. The analysis accounted for age, sex, BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking, and physical activity.
DASH was the only pattern linked to lower homocysteine & PAI-1 across both groups
Of the three eating patterns studied, only the DASH diet consistently lowered both homocysteine and PAI-1 in people with T1D and those without. The other two patterns showed some association with homocysteine, but neither held up for PAI-1 across both groups.
The effect was modest but consistent: for every one-point increase in DASH diet score, homocysteine dropped by roughly 0.5% and PAI-1 dropped by around 1% in both groups.
Why these two markers matter
Homocysteine is an amino acid in your blood that, at high levels, can damage blood vessel walls and raise the risk of clotting, stroke, and heart disease.
Elevated levels are often tied to B-vitamin deficiency or certain genetic factors.
PAI-1 is a protein that controls how well your body breaks down blood clots. When it's too high, clots are harder to clear, which is linked to inflammation and plaque buildup in the arteries.
Both are among the heart health markers routinely tracked in people with T1D because of their elevated heart disease risk.
What eating the DASH way actually looks like
As described in the study, all three dietary patterns focus mainly on eating lots of plants, healthy fats, and fiber, and limiting red meat, added sugar, and sodium. For the DASH diet specifically, that translates to:
- Vegetables and fruits: the foundation of most meals
- Whole grains: brown rice, oats, whole wheat bread, and similar options
- Low-fat dairy: a distinguishing feature of DASH compared to the Mediterranean pattern
- Legumes and nuts: key sources of plant protein and fiber
- Lean proteins: fish and poultry over red and processed meats
- Low sodium: limiting added salt and high-sodium packaged foods
- Limited added sugar: cutting back on sweetened drinks and processed sweets
The study's conclusion noted that future research (including randomized controlled trials) into specific DASH food groups such as low-fat dairy, whole grains, and low intake of sodium and added sugar would help clarify which components most directly affect homocysteine and PAI-1 in people with T1D.
The takeaway
This study adds meaningful evidence that the DASH diet's heart benefits extend well beyond the general population.
For people with T1D, who face a significantly elevated risk of heart disease and are routinely monitored for inflammatory and clotting markers, higher DASH diet adherence may be one of the most practical, evidence-backed dietary tools available.