This Early Heart Signal May Be Predicting Your Cancer Risk Years In Advance
Your heart does a lot more than pump blood. It adapts and responds to everything happening in your body, and new research suggests those changes may carry information we haven't fully appreciated yet.
Researchers found that subtle shifts in how the heart looks and functions, visible on a cardiac MRI long before any disease shows up, were linked to a higher risk of developing certain cancers years down the line.
It's an early finding that points to a deeper connection between two of the body's most important systems.
About the study
The research drew on data from MESA (Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis), a large, long-running U.S. study designed to track subclinical cardiovascular disease (changes in the heart detectable by imaging before any symptoms appear).
Everyone enrolled started out free of both heart disease and cancer.
A portion of participants had cardiac MRI scans taken early on, giving researchers a detailed look at the structure and function of the heart's left side.
Of the 6,214 participants with cancer data available, 4,595 had at least one MRI measurement on record. Researchers then followed everyone for a median of nearly 19 years, tracking who went on to develop cancer and what type.
Two heart measurements that predicted cancer years later
People whose heart muscle was thicker and heavier than average (a sign the heart has been working harder than it should) had an 88% higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to those with lower measurements.
This held up even after accounting for age, smoking, body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, physical activity, diet, and hormonal history.
For colorectal cancer, the key factor was how well the upper left chamber of the heart was stretching and contracting with each beat. People whose hearts weren't doing this as efficiently had a 48% higher relative risk of colorectal cancer.
More standard metrics, like how much blood the heart pumps out with each beat, weren't linked to cancer risk in the same way. The researchers think this is because the two measurements above may pick up on earlier, more subtle changes before the heart shows any obvious signs of trouble.
On average, these heart changes were detected nearly eight and a half years before cancer appeared.
Why the heart & cancer may be connected
Chronic inflammation sits at the center of this overlap.
Things like high blood pressure, blood sugar problems, excess weight, and a sedentary lifestyle don't just put strain on the heart; they create conditions throughout the body that can quietly encourage abnormal cell growth.
A thicker heart muscle tends to develop when the heart is under sustained pressure from high blood pressure, excess weight, or metabolic strain. That kind of change doesn't happen in isolation. It reflects a broader state of stress in the body that can affect multiple systems at once.
The researchers also point to a potentially more direct link: women with breast cancer who haven't yet received treatment have been shown to have thicker heart muscle, possibly because of a signaling protein released by breast cancer cells that affects the heart.
How to protect both your heart & your cancer risk
The most practical takeaway here isn't that you need a cardiac MRI. It's that the habits known to keep your heart healthy are largely the same ones linked to lower cancer risk, and building them now may benefit your whole body for years to come.
Here's where the evidence points:
- Blood pressure: High blood pressure is one of the main reasons the heart muscle thickens over time. Keeping it in a healthy range through diet, movement, stress management, and medication when needed protects the heart and helps keep inflammation in check.
- Blood sugar: Diabetes and blood sugar dysregulation are shared risk factors for both heart disease and several cancers. Eating less refined sugar and more fiber, combined with regular movement, supports your metabolic health across the board.
- Body composition: Fat stored deep in the abdomen (around your organs) is metabolically active and pro-inflammatory. Keeping your body composition in a healthy range reduces the load on your heart and lowers inflammation throughout the body.
- Regular movement: Exercise helps reverse the kind of heart muscle thickening linked to high blood pressure, lowers inflammation, and is one of the most consistently supported ways to reduce cancer risk.
- A fiber-rich, anti-inflammatory diet: More fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes supports both heart health and gut health; the latter is especially relevant to colorectal cancer risk. A Mediterranean-style eating pattern has been associated with lower cancer mortality in large studies.
- Quality sleep: Poor sleep raises inflammation, disrupts blood sugar regulation, and puts extra strain on the heart. Your circadian rhythm plays a bigger role in your overall health than most people realize, and prioritizing good sleep supports your body's ability to repair and regulate itself.
- Not smoking: Smoking accelerates changes in the heart and is a shared risk factor for both heart disease and multiple cancers. Quitting (or never starting) remains one of the most impactful things you can do for your long-term health.
For those who have already faced a cancer diagnosis, post-treatment lifestyle habits may also support longevity; many of which overlap directly with heart-protective behaviors.
The takeaway
This study adds to a growing body of evidence that the heart and cancer are more connected than we once thought, and that subtle changes in heart structure may reflect a broader state of stress in the body that raises cancer risk years down the line.
The findings don't mean cardiac MRIs should be used to screen for cancer, and they don't prove that heart changes cause cancer, but they do reinforce that the habits that protect your heart are also among the most powerful tools you have for long-term cancer prevention.