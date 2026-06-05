The Lifestyle Habits That Could Extend Your Life After Cancer
Receiving a cancer diagnosis can bring a flood of questions about treatment, recovery, and what comes next. While much of the conversation focuses on medical care, researchers continue to investigate whether everyday lifestyle habits may also play a role in long-term outcomes.
Researchers of a new study set out to answer that question. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The goal of this study was to determine whether following the World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research (WCRF/AICR) Cancer Prevention Recommendations is associated with better survival among people who have been diagnosed with cancer.
To investigate, researchers analyzed data from 28,550 participants in the UK Biobank who developed a single cancer during the study period. Participants received an abbreviated WCRF/AICR adherence score ranging from 0 to 5 points based on lifestyle factors such as body weight, physical activity, and dietary habits, with higher scores reflecting closer adherence to the recommendations.
The researchers then tracked participants for a median of six years and examined whether adherence to the recommendations was associated with risk of death from any cause. They also explored the relationship across specific cancer types, including breast, prostate, lung, esophageal, and liver cancers.
Each additional recommendation met was linked to an 8% lower risk of death
The more closely cancer survivors followed the WCRF/AICR recommendations, the lower their risk of dying. Each additional point on the lifestyle score was associated with an 8% lower risk of death from any cause.
Statistically significant inverse associations were observed for certain cancer types.
For prostate, breast, lung, esophageal, and liver cancers, following the guidelines more closely was linked to a 5% to 14% lower risk of death per additional point.
The authors also noted that this is the first study to examine the relationship between these cancer prevention guidelines and cancer survival specifically in a UK population.
The five habits that really matter
The five lifestyle behaviors in the study's scoring system aren't complicated. They're consistent with what a large body of research has long supported for overall health:
- Maintain a healthy body weight: Carrying excess body fat is associated with chronic inflammation and hormonal shifts that can influence cancer progression. The guidelines recommend keeping body weight within a healthy range throughout life.
- Stay physically active: Regular movement supports immune function, reduces inflammation, and helps maintain a healthy weight. The recommendations encourage being physically active as part of everyday life.
- Eat more plant-based and fiber-rich foods: Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes are central to the guidelines. These food groups provide fiber, antioxidants, and plant compounds that support overall health.
- Limit processed and red meat: The guidelines recommend limiting red meat and avoiding processed meats altogether. Prior research has linked processed meat consumption to elevated colon cancer risk, particularly in younger adults.
- Reduce alcohol consumption: Alcohol is a known carcinogen, and the WCRF/AICR guidelines recommend limiting intake. Research has linked even moderate drinking to significantly higher cancer risk, reinforcing that less is better when it comes to alcohol and cancer outcomes.
The takeaway
For decades, cancer prevention guidelines have been framed primarily as tools for reducing the risk of developing cancer in the first place. This study adds to a growing body of evidence of the everyday habits that are most helpful for maintaining health while living with a cancer diagnosis or while in remission.