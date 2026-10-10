Adult ADHD Is Linked To A 4x Higher Dementia Risk, New Research Shows
ADHD is often considered a childhood issue that simply affects productivity, but a large new study is making the case that it deserves a permanent spot on your long-term brain health radar, too.
A new study1 published in JAMA Psychiatry followed over 187,000 adults age 50 and older for an average of 10 years and found that those with ADHD had a dramatically higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia later in life. That is a significant finding for a condition most of us only associate with distractibility and missed deadlines, and it's worth understanding fully, caveats included.
What the study found
Researchers used health records and genetic data from the All of Us Research Program2, a US-based database, to track cognitive outcomes in 187,341 adults over age 50. Of those adults, 3,026 had an ADHD diagnosis.
Over the course of the study, 6.7% of participants with ADHD developed mild cognitive impairment or dementia, compared with 3.4% of those without ADHD. After adjusting for other health conditions, education, and how often people saw a doctor, people with ADHD still had more than four times the risk of developing cognitive impairment.
People who had both ADHD and cognitive impairment reported worse mental health, lower satisfaction with their social lives, and more medical appointments, pointing to a bigger overall health burden, not just a higher likelihood of memory issues down the line.
It's not just about diagnosis
Even people without a formal ADHD diagnosis but more ADHD-linked genes3 showed an elevated risk. When comparing people with the highest genetic risk for ADHD to those with the lowest, researchers found a 35% higher risk of developing cognitive impairment.
This suggests the link between ADHD and cognitive impairment isn't just about who happens to get diagnosed with the condition, or how closely someone is monitored by the healthcare system. When both the clinical data and the genetic data point in the same direction, it builds a stronger case that this data reveals something that is going on biologically and not just a pattern in who seeks treatment.
A related study of older adults without any ADHD diagnosis found something similar. Those with a higher genetic risk score for ADHD experienced greater cognitive decline over six years, and that effect was even more pronounced in people who also had early signs of Alzheimer's-related brain changes.
Why this especially matters for women
If you're a woman reading this and wondering whether any of it applies to you, there's a good chance it does, even if you've never been diagnosed with ADHD.
ADHD in women has long been underdiagnosed. A systematic review on the topic4 found that women are far less likely to be identified with ADHD in childhood, and go undiagnosed well into adulthood. ADHD in women often presents differently than the hyperactive, disruptive presentation many people associate with the condition, and it can also get masked rather than recognized. That means a lot of people quietly managing ADHD symptoms for decades may be the exact population this new research is most relevant to, whether or not they have an official diagnosis.
Midlife hormone shifts can complicate things further. Research on ADHD during perimenopause and menopause5 has found that neuroendocrine changes during this transition can intensify symptoms like inattention, emotional ups and downs, and brain fog, sometimes to the point where women who managed fine for years suddenly feel like they're struggling for the first time.
What's actually in your control
None of this means an ADHD diagnosis guarantees you will have dementia— the study shows a strong association, not proof that ADHD causes dementia. What the findings do imply is that brain health is worth paying attention to earlier and more intentionally, which is good advice for pretty much everyone, ADHD or not. Here are a few places to start:
- Move your body regularly: Simple daily habits like regular movement, along with eating well, managing stress, staying socially connected, and getting consistent sleep, are widely recognized as supportive of long-term brain health.
- Treat sleep as a priority: Poor sleep and ADHD often feed into each other. Chronic sleep disruption is worth addressing with a doctor if it's a persistent pattern for you.
- Get evaluated if you suspect ADHD: If you've always wondered whether your focus struggles are "just how your brain works" or something more, a real evaluation can open the door to strategies and treatment that help now, not just decades from now.
- Don't go it alone: Working with a therapist, coach, or doctor familiar with ADHD can help you build routines that reduce daily stress and enhance productivity, which matters for both your mental health and your long-term cognitive health.
- Stay cognitively and socially engaged: Activities that challenge your brain and keep you connected to other people are consistently linked to better outcomes as we age.
The takeaway
Most people think of ADHD as a condition that simply disrupts the classroom or workday, but the latest research makes a compelling case that it deserves a seat at the table in conversations about long-term cognitive health, especially for women who may be managing undiagnosed ADHD well into midlife.
For those struggling with focus, organization, and attention, this is a sign that those patterns should be addressed, especially if you notice a major shift occurring. Take these matter into your own hands, and treat brain health as something you build over decades, not something you only think about once a problem shows up.