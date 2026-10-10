ADHD in women has long been underdiagnosed. A systematic review on the topic4 found that women are far less likely to be identified with ADHD in childhood, and go undiagnosed well into adulthood. ADHD in women often presents differently than the hyperactive, disruptive presentation many people associate with the condition, and it can also get masked rather than recognized. That means a lot of people quietly managing ADHD symptoms for decades may be the exact population this new research is most relevant to, whether or not they have an official diagnosis.