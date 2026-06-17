Over 90% Of Adults With ADHD Are Doing This & Most Don't Even Realize It

Think about the last time you sat through a long meeting, forced yourself to make eye contact, and mentally rehearsed your responses so you'd seem engaged. For most people, that's just a mildly draining Tuesday. For many adults with ADHD, it's a full-time performance—one they've been putting on for years without a name for it. New research on ADHD social camouflaging1 is finally giving it one. Here'w what you need to know.