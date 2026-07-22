This Well-Known Sleep Disorder Was Linked To Earlier Memory Changes
Have you ever woken up after eight hours of sleep and still felt exhausted?
If that sounds familiar, it's easy to blame stress, a busy schedule, or getting older. But for millions of people, the real culprit is obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start throughout the night. Many people don't even know they have it.
Sleep apnea has long been linked to snoring, daytime fatigue, and heart disease. But researchers are paying attention to another possible consequence: what happens to the brain after years of interrupted sleep.
A new study suggests those effects may begin much earlier than we once thought. Even among healthy middle-aged adults with no signs of cognitive impairment, people with sleep apnea showed subtle memory differences and a higher estimated risk of developing dementia later in life.
Researchers looked for brain changes before memory problems appeared
The study included nearly 2,800 cognitively healthy adults between the ages of 40 and 70 who were participating in the Healthy Brain Project. None had dementia or mild cognitive impairment.
Researchers compared participants who reported having obstructive sleep apnea with those who did not. Everyone completed computerized memory and attention tests, and researchers also calculated each person's future dementia risk using a well-established tool called the CAIDE score. That score combines several factors known to influence dementia risk, including blood pressure, cholesterol, body weight, physical activity, and age.
The researchers also looked at genetics, specifically whether participants carried the APOE ε4 gene, one of the strongest known genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's disease. They wanted to see whether sleep apnea and genetics together created an even greater risk.
Sleep apnea was linked to memory & dementia risk
The first thing researchers noticed was memory. People with sleep apnea performed slightly worse on memory tests than those without it. Once the researchers accounted for vascular risk factors like obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, that difference became smaller. That suggests part of sleep apnea's effect on the brain may be happening through the same pathways that influence heart health.
The more surprising finding came when they looked at overall dementia risk.
Participants with sleep apnea had significantly higher estimated dementia risk scores than those without it, regardless of whether they carried the APOE ε4 gene. In fact, having sleep apnea appeared to matter at least as much as inherited genetic risk in this middle-aged group.
The researchers also found an interesting pattern. Memory differences were most apparent among people with untreated sleep apnea, while elevated dementia risk remained higher even among those receiving treatment. Because this was a cross-sectional study, we can't conclude that treatment doesn't help. Instead, the authors suggest an important possibility: by the time sleep apnea is diagnosed, years of elevated vascular risk may have already accumulated.
Why sleep apnea can affect much more than your sleep
It's easy to think of sleep apnea as simply a noisy sleep disorder. In reality, every breathing interruption briefly lowers oxygen levels and jolts the brain awake, often dozens or even hundreds of times each night.
That fragmented sleep can trigger chronic inflammation, increase blood pressure, worsen insulin resistance, and strain blood vessels throughout the body. Researchers also believe the repeated drops in oxygen may interfere with the brain's ability to clear waste products, including amyloid-beta, one of the proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.
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The takeaway
One of the biggest misconceptions about sleep apnea is that it's mostly about snoring. In reality, it's a whole-body condition that touches your heart, metabolism, blood vessels, and, according to a growing body of research, your brain.
The encouraging part is that sleep apnea is something you can identify and treat. If you snore loudly, wake up gasping, feel exhausted despite spending enough time in bed, or your partner notices that you stop breathing while you sleep, it's worth bringing up with your healthcare provider.