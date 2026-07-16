This Common Habit Was Just Linked To Higher Cancer Risk In New Study
While lots of people make an active effort to get their steps in, a large portion of the day is often spent sitting. We sit at our desk, on our commute, and to wind down on the couch at night. Over time, all of that sitting does something to your body.
New research published in PLOS Medicine1 suggests the impact may depend less on how much you sit and more on how you sit, and whether you ever stop to get up.
What the research found
Researchers followed roughly 90,000 people for about 12 years after they wore wrist activity monitors for a week to measure their movement patterns. In addition to total sitting time, the researchers tracked whether that sitting happened in long, unbroken stretches or was regularly interrupted with movement.
The data showed that each additional hour of uninterrupted sitting time per day was associated with a 10% higher likelihood of dying from cancer. On the flip side, each additional hour of sitting that was broken up with movement was associated with a 19% lower likelihood of cancer death. In other words, the same amount of sitting led to entirely different outcomes depending on whether participants took breaks to stand up and move around throughout the day.
The study adjusted for factors like age, smoking, alcohol intake, and diet, and the pattern held. It's observational, so it can't prove that prolonged sitting directly causes cancer. But the consistency of the findings, across a large group over more than a decade, makes the research hard to ignore.
Why the pattern of sitting matters
Most health guidelines on sedentary behavior focus on total sitting time, but sitting for six hours straight is a very different experience for your body than sitting for six hours spread across the day with regular movement breaks. While this study didn't measure the specific biological changes, the authors cite previous research that helps explain why regularly interrupting long periods of sitting was associated with a lower risk of cancer.
Scientists think this is because long, uninterrupted sitting affects several processes that help keep your body healthy. When you stay seated for too long, your large leg muscles remain mostly inactive, which slows blood flow and makes it harder for your body to regulate blood sugar and insulin after meals. Prolonged sitting has also been linked to chronic low-grade inflammation and changes in metabolism that may increase cancer risk over time.
Standing up and moving (even for a minute or two) helps switch those muscles back on, improves circulation, and supports healthier blood sugar regulation. Replacing one hour of uninterrupted sitting with light activity was associated with a 12% lower likelihood of cancer death, while replacing 30 minutes with moderate activity was linked to an 8% lower likelihood.
How to add movement back into your day
If this study has you convinced you need to add some movement in your day, we're with you. Here are two practical ways to break up those long periods of sitting:
- Set a movement reminder every 30 to 60 minutes: You don't need a formal workout. Standing up, walking to another room, or doing a few minutes of light stretching is enough to break up a long sitting stretch. The goal is simply to interrupt those periods and get your blood flowing.
- Swap one sedentary habit for a moving one: Think about where long, unbroken sitting tends to happen in your day (a long meeting, a commute, an afternoon work block) and pick one slot where you could stand, walk, or move instead.
The takeaway
More than anything, this research is a reminder that small, consistent habits accumulate over time to make a genuine difference in your health. Adding regular movement breaks to your day doesn't have to mean an hour-long visit to the gym,. It can simply be an extra walk around the block or quick stretch between meetings. It's one of the most accessible things you can do to support your longevity.