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This Common Eating Habit Was Linked To 12% Higher Depression Risk In Older Adults
When we think about eating well as we age, we often focus on keeping our hearts healthy or our blood sugar in check. But nutrition is also being studied for its connection to mental health.
In a study of more than 7,200 older adults1, researchers examined how eating habits were associated with depressive symptoms, including whether the relationship held up in people with a genetic predisposition to depression.
The findings highlight two dietary patterns linked to mental health in adults over 70.
About the study
Researchers followed more than 7,200 Australian adults aged 70 and older for a median of nearly six years.
Participants reported their eating habits, allowing researchers to assess their intake of ultra-processed foods (such as packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and many convenience meals) and whether their overall diet was more anti-inflammatory (rich in foods such as vegetables, legumes, and fish) or pro-inflammatory.
Participants also completed annual questionnaires screening for depressive symptoms.
Researchers assessed their genetic risk for depression and measured low-grade inflammation, a persistent, low-level immune response in the body, to see whether either factor influenced the diet-mood relationship.
Two dietary patterns were linked to depression risk
Researchers compared people who ate four or more servings of ultra-processed foods daily with those who ate fewer servings. The higher-intake group had a 12% higher rate of depressive symptoms.
Meanwhile, people with more anti-inflammatory diets had a 7% lower risk of depressive symptoms than those whose diets were more pro-inflammatory.
Neither genetic risk for depression nor inflammation levels significantly changed these associations. The relationship between diet quality and depressive symptoms was similar across different levels of both factors.
Because this was an observational study, it can't establish that ultra-processed foods cause depression or that an anti-inflammatory diet prevents it.
Still, the findings suggest that eating patterns are associated with mental well-being in later life, regardless of genetic predisposition.
What this means if depression runs in your family
Genes influence depression risk, but they aren't the whole story. The findings suggest that diet quality remains relevant even for older adults with a higher genetic predisposition to depression.
Nutrition already plays a role in physical health, from supporting heart function to helping regulate blood sugar. Its potential connection to mental well-being adds another reason to pay attention to what we eat as we age.
Researchers still need to establish whether changing dietary patterns directly improves mood, but these results offer a useful direction for future research.
How to make your everyday diet more mood-friendly
You don't need a complicated meal plan to put these findings into practice. A few realistic adjustments can help you eat more nutrient-rich foods.
- Add anti-inflammatory foods: Include leafy greens, beans, lentils, fish, and colorful fruits and vegetables throughout the week.
- Rethink your usual convenience foods: If packaged snacks and sugary drinks feature heavily in your day, try swapping some for fruit, nuts, or a simple meal when practical. There's no need to eliminate every convenience food.
- Keep it accessible: Frozen vegetables, canned beans, and canned fish are convenient, nutritious options that require little prep.
The takeaway
Your next grocery shop doesn't need a complete makeover. Try adding more vegetables, beans, and other minimally processed foods while easing back on ultra-processed options where you can.
It's a practical way to support your overall health, with research suggesting your mental well-being may benefit, too.