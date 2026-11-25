This Beverage Was Linked To 51% Higher Cancer Risk, But There's A Catch
Drinking is an easy everyday habit to overlook. You may grab a can from the office fridge at lunch, or reach for one when looking for something sweet in the afternoon.
You probably know that this is a sugary habit, but did you know your regular soda could have implications for your long-term cancer risk?
Researchers explored that question in a nearly 14-year study of more than 18,000 Spanish adults1, examining sugary drink consumption alongside participants' everyday eating habits. The outcome depended partly on what else was on their plates.
About the study
Sugary drinks are a major source of added sugar and have been linked to weight gain and metabolic health concerns. Their relationship with cancer, however, is less clear.
The research focused on sugary beverages, including sweetened sodas and packaged fruit juices, and their possible connection to a higher risk of obesity-related cancers, such as certain breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. It also examined whether diet quality changed that relationship.
The team followed more than 18,000 university graduates for nearly 14 years. Participants reported how often they drank sugary and diet beverages, and researchers assessed how closely participants' eating habits followed a Mediterranean-style diet.
The 51% increase showed up in one particular group
Across the entire group, drinking sugary beverages at least once a month wasn't clearly associated with a higher risk of obesity-related cancers. Diet drinks showed no clear association either.
But when researchers accounted for diet quality, a different pattern emerged.
Among participants with lower-quality diets, drinking sugary beverages at least monthly was associated with a 51% higher risk of obesity-related cancers compared with rarely or never drinking them. That association wasn't found among participants whose diets more closely followed a Mediterranean-style pattern.
This shows that overall eating habits may shape how sugary drinks relate to cancer risk, though the study can't show that a healthy diet cancels out the effects of soda completely.
The bigger picture behind the findings
People's eating habits tend to overlap. In this study, those who drank more sugary beverages also tended to consume more ultra-processed foods and eat fewer foods associated with a Mediterranean-style diet.
This may change based on the group being studied. Participants in this study were generally young, active, and lean, and drank fewer sugary beverages than the average population. The findings might not look the same in groups with different lifestyles or drinking habits.
Researchers also tracked people's existing habits rather than controlling what they ate and drank. So, while the study identified an association, it can't establish that sugary drinks cause cancer, or that a Mediterranean-style diet protects against it. Because of these caveats, researchers consider the findings exploratory.
How to improve your diet quality
In this study, diet quality was measured by how closely someone followed a Mediterranean-style diet.
These parameters make it easy for anyone to improve their diet quality. A Mediterranean-style diet is less about following strict rules and more about making certain foods regulars on your plate. Here are a few practical ways to get started:
- Make breakfast more filling: Add berries, nuts, or seeds to your morning oats or yogurt.
- Give lunch a plant-based boost: Toss chickpeas or lentils into a salad, or add extra vegetables to your sandwich.
- Rethink your snacks: Keep fresh fruit, a handful of nuts, or hummus and vegetables on hand for when hunger strikes.
- Switch up your sides: Try roasted vegetables, whole grains, or beans alongside your usual dinner instead of relying on refined grains.
- Make water your everyday drink: If soda is a regular habit, try swapping some servings for sparkling water with lemon or fresh fruit.
The goal is to make nutrient-rich, minimally processed foods a bigger part of your usual routine, without worrying about getting every meal perfect.
The takeaway
Your soda habit is only one part of the picture. This study suggests that the quality of your overall diet may influence how your beverage choices relate to cancer risk, although more research is needed to fully figure out the connection.
Regardless, improving diet quality is never a bad idea. Adding some more variety, fiber, and plant-based goodness on your plate is a great way to get started.