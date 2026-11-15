This Common B Vitamin Was Linked To Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk
Spinach in your omelet, lentils in your soup, or black beans in a grain bowl.
These everyday foods have something in common: They're all sources of folate, a B vitamin your body needs to keep its cells healthy. Folate is well known for its role in making and repairing DNA, and its possible link to cancer risk has been studied extensively.
New research1 pooling data from more than 17,000 people looked at whether folate intake was associated with colorectal cancer, and whether that connection differed between tumor types.
About the study
This pooled analysis drew on data from multiple case-control and cohort studies. Together, they included 8,970 people with colorectal cancer and 8,098 without it.
Participants reported how much folate they got from food and supplements through diet questionnaires, and the analysis compared that intake across different tumor characteristics.
Why look at tumor types?
Colorectal cancer doesn't always develop in the same way. Tumors can have different genetic features, and the study set out to see whether folate's relationship with cancer risk held up across these differences.
Higher folate intake was linked to lower cancer risk
People who consumed more folate had a lower risk of colorectal cancer. The association was clearest for total folate intake and folate from supplements, while folate from food alone showed a weaker link.
This pattern was fairly consistent across different tumor types, including those with BRAF or KRAS gene mutations and those with microsatellite instability.
There was one possible exception. The association was weaker for a tumor type called CIMP-high, but the difference wasn't strong enough to draw a firm conclusion. Because the data came from observational studies, the findings point to a connection rather than proof that folate prevents cancer.
People who consume more folate may also have other habits that influence their health. Still, the findings suggest that the relationship between folate and colorectal cancer isn't limited to just one tumor type.
Why folate matters for your cells
Your body needs folate for some pretty important behind-the-scenes work. It helps make and repair DNA, the instructions that tell your cells how to grow and function. It also helps regulate homocysteine, a compound involved in several processes throughout the body.
That role helps explain why folate keeps coming up in cancer research. When DNA isn't properly maintained, mistakes can build up as cells grow and divide.
Getting enough folate helps support these essential processes, although that doesn't mean taking extra folate will automatically prevent cancer.
The good news is that folate is found in plenty of everyday foods. Spinach, kale, romaine, lentils, chickpeas, black beans, and egg yolks are all sources.
And a quick nuance worth learning about: "Folate" is also used as an umbrella term for all forms of the nutrient—including those used in supplements. Folic acid is the most common form of folate found in fortified foods (like breads and cereals) and most supplements, and methylfolate (also referred to as 5-MTHF) is the fully bioactive form of the vitamin, which can be more easily metabolized in the body. It's also in some supplements but is less common than folic acid.
Getting more folate into your diet
You don't need to make big changes to get more folate into your meals. A few easy options include:
- Add leafy greens: Toss spinach, kale, or romaine into omelets, salads, and grain bowls.
- Make room for legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans all provide folate.
- Check your fortified foods: Many breads and cereals contain folic acid, which contributes to your daily intake.
- Think carefully before supplementing: This study doesn't prove that folic acid supplements prevent colorectal cancer. Talk with a health care provider before starting one, particularly if you have individual health considerations that affect your needs.
The takeaway
Folate has an important job to do, and getting enough of it is one simple way to support healthy cell function. Keep those leafy greens and beans on the menu, but leave the cancer-prevention promises to stronger clinical evidence.