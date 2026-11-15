And a quick nuance worth learning about: "Folate" is also used as an umbrella term for all forms of the nutrient—including those used in supplements. Folic acid is the most common form of folate found in fortified foods (like breads and cereals) and most supplements, and methylfolate (also referred to as 5-MTHF) is the fully bioactive form of the vitamin, which can be more easily metabolized in the body. It's also in some supplements but is less common than folic acid.