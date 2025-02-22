Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Experts Recommend Eating Fish 2x A Week — This Recipe Will Convert Skeptics

Yasmin Fahr
Author:
Yasmin Fahr
February 22, 2025
Yasmin Fahr
Food Writer & Recipe Developer
By Yasmin Fahr
Food Writer & Recipe Developer
Yasmin Fahr is a food writer and recipe developer. She's the author of three cookbooks, most recently Cook Simply, Live Fully.
coconut-braised salmon with vegetables
Image by Yasmin Fahr / Cook Simply, Live Fully Cookbook
February 22, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It was a hit with non-salmon eaters, a friend Joni texted after testing this recipe for me and sharing some with her neighbor, who is not a fish person. The bold, rich, and warming flavors of the saucy dish make it a great meal for salmon skeptics (or lovers!) in your life, as the ingredients and flavors all shine, rather than making salmon the star of the show, so it's a good way to nudge people into the fish world.

As you'll see, you can use the vegetables of your choice, depending on what you have in your fridge or freezer, but serving with rice or pita bread for the liquid is nonnegotiable.

Coconut-Braised Salmon With Vegetables

Serves 4

  • 1 (13.5-ounce) full-fat coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon white miso paste
  • Zest and juice of 2 limes
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger from a (3-inch) piece fresh ginger, the rest thinly sliced after grating
  • 2 cups vegetable of your choice (about 10 ounces) such as broccoli florets, frozen corn, frozen peas, fresh snow peas, sliced bok choy, snow peas, or any combination of these
  • 2 cups cooked baby spinach
  • 4 (4- to 6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on or off
  • Salt
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 scallions, light green and white parts only, sliced
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro, leaves and tender stems gently torn
  • Cooked rice or pita, for serving
Directions
  1. Heat the oven to 400°F. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, stir together the coconut milk, soy sauce, miso, and lime zest and juice until combined, mashing and breaking up the miso and coconut clumps. Add the ginger slices, vegetable of your choice, and spinach, mixing to coat in the liquid. Season the salmon all over with salt, the grated ginger, and the red pepper flakes, then turn to coat in the coconut mixture and set skin-side down, spooning a little of the liquid on top. Scatter half the scallions on top.
  2. Cover with foil and bake until the salmon is just cooked through in the center, 25 minutes for 1½-inch-thick pieces (22 to 23 minutes for thinner cuts). Carefully remove the foil as it will be hot, then top with the cilantro and remaining scallions. Serve with rice or pita bread.

Excerpted from COOK SIMPLY, LIVE FULLY: Flexible, Flavorful Recipes for Any Mood by Yasmin Fahr published by Harper.

More On This Topic

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin

I'm A Longevity MD—Here Are 3 Things I Wish I Did For My Health In My 20s
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity MD—Here Are 3 Things I Wish I Did For My Health In My 20s

Emma Loewe

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk
Integrative Health

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk

Emma Loewe

Do This 4x A Month To Live Longer, From A Performance Coach
Integrative Health

Do This 4x A Month To Live Longer, From A Performance Coach

Hannah Frye

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Prep For Cold & Flu Season, From Research
Integrative Health

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Prep For Cold & Flu Season, From Research

Hannah Frye

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart's Rhythm
Integrative Health

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart's Rhythm

Ava Durgin

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?
Women's Health

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Much REM Sleep Do You Actually Need? Sleep & Brain Experts Explain
Integrative Health

How Much REM Sleep Do You Actually Need? Sleep & Brain Experts Explain

Megan Falk

How Tending To Your Teeth May Improve Your Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Tending To Your Teeth May Improve Your Brain Health

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin

I'm A Longevity MD—Here Are 3 Things I Wish I Did For My Health In My 20s
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity MD—Here Are 3 Things I Wish I Did For My Health In My 20s

Emma Loewe

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk
Integrative Health

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk

Emma Loewe

Do This 4x A Month To Live Longer, From A Performance Coach
Integrative Health

Do This 4x A Month To Live Longer, From A Performance Coach

Hannah Frye

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Prep For Cold & Flu Season, From Research
Integrative Health

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Prep For Cold & Flu Season, From Research

Hannah Frye

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart's Rhythm
Integrative Health

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart's Rhythm

Ava Durgin

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?
Women's Health

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Much REM Sleep Do You Actually Need? Sleep & Brain Experts Explain
Integrative Health

How Much REM Sleep Do You Actually Need? Sleep & Brain Experts Explain

Megan Falk

How Tending To Your Teeth May Improve Your Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Tending To Your Teeth May Improve Your Brain Health

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin

I'm A Longevity MD—Here Are 3 Things I Wish I Did For My Health In My 20s
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity MD—Here Are 3 Things I Wish I Did For My Health In My 20s

Emma Loewe

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk
Integrative Health

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk

Emma Loewe

Do This 4x A Month To Live Longer, From A Performance Coach
Integrative Health

Do This 4x A Month To Live Longer, From A Performance Coach

Hannah Frye

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Prep For Cold & Flu Season, From Research
Integrative Health

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Prep For Cold & Flu Season, From Research

Hannah Frye

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart's Rhythm
Integrative Health

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart's Rhythm

Ava Durgin

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?
Women's Health

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Much REM Sleep Do You Actually Need? Sleep & Brain Experts Explain
Integrative Health

How Much REM Sleep Do You Actually Need? Sleep & Brain Experts Explain

Megan Falk

How Tending To Your Teeth May Improve Your Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Tending To Your Teeth May Improve Your Brain Health

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Ways To Actually Catch Up On Sleep On Weekends, From A Sleep PhD
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Actually Catch Up On Sleep On Weekends, From A Sleep PhD

Julia Guerra

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin

I'm A Longevity MD—Here Are 3 Things I Wish I Did For My Health In My 20s
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity MD—Here Are 3 Things I Wish I Did For My Health In My 20s

Emma Loewe

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk
Integrative Health

A Daily Protocol To Help Increase Bone Density & Reduce Fracture Risk

Emma Loewe

Do This 4x A Month To Live Longer, From A Performance Coach
Integrative Health

Do This 4x A Month To Live Longer, From A Performance Coach

Hannah Frye

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Prep For Cold & Flu Season, From Research
Integrative Health

3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Prep For Cold & Flu Season, From Research

Hannah Frye

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart's Rhythm
Integrative Health

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart's Rhythm

Ava Durgin

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?
Women's Health

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Much REM Sleep Do You Actually Need? Sleep & Brain Experts Explain
Integrative Health

How Much REM Sleep Do You Actually Need? Sleep & Brain Experts Explain

Megan Falk

How Tending To Your Teeth May Improve Your Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Tending To Your Teeth May Improve Your Brain Health

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Ways To Actually Catch Up On Sleep On Weekends, From A Sleep PhD
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Actually Catch Up On Sleep On Weekends, From A Sleep PhD

Julia Guerra

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.