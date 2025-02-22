Advertisement
Experts Recommend Eating Fish 2x A Week — This Recipe Will Convert Skeptics
It was a hit with non-salmon eaters, a friend Joni texted after testing this recipe for me and sharing some with her neighbor, who is not a fish person. The bold, rich, and warming flavors of the saucy dish make it a great meal for salmon skeptics (or lovers!) in your life, as the ingredients and flavors all shine, rather than making salmon the star of the show, so it's a good way to nudge people into the fish world.
As you'll see, you can use the vegetables of your choice, depending on what you have in your fridge or freezer, but serving with rice or pita bread for the liquid is nonnegotiable.
Coconut-Braised Salmon With Vegetables
Serves 4
- 1 (13.5-ounce) full-fat coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon white miso paste
- Zest and juice of 2 limes
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger from a (3-inch) piece fresh ginger, the rest thinly sliced after grating
- 2 cups vegetable of your choice (about 10 ounces) such as broccoli florets, frozen corn, frozen peas, fresh snow peas, sliced bok choy, snow peas, or any combination of these
- 2 cups cooked baby spinach
- 4 (4- to 6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on or off
- Salt
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 scallions, light green and white parts only, sliced
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, leaves and tender stems gently torn
- Cooked rice or pita, for serving
- Heat the oven to 400°F. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, stir together the coconut milk, soy sauce, miso, and lime zest and juice until combined, mashing and breaking up the miso and coconut clumps. Add the ginger slices, vegetable of your choice, and spinach, mixing to coat in the liquid. Season the salmon all over with salt, the grated ginger, and the red pepper flakes, then turn to coat in the coconut mixture and set skin-side down, spooning a little of the liquid on top. Scatter half the scallions on top.
- Cover with foil and bake until the salmon is just cooked through in the center, 25 minutes for 1½-inch-thick pieces (22 to 23 minutes for thinner cuts). Carefully remove the foil as it will be hot, then top with the cilantro and remaining scallions. Serve with rice or pita bread.
Excerpted from COOK SIMPLY, LIVE FULLY: Flexible, Flavorful Recipes for Any Mood by Yasmin Fahr published by Harper.
This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health—Are You Getting Enough?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN