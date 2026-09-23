This Antioxidant Is Key For Health Aging — Are You Getting Enough?

One reason glutathione has attracted attention in the healthy-aging space is that levels appear to change as we get older. In a study 3 of 169 healthy adults ages 20 to 94, researchers measured blood glutathione levels and found that adults ages 60 to 79 had levels that were 17% lower than those of adults ages 20 to 39. The researchers also found that low glutathione levels were more common among older participants.