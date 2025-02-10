Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected By February's Full Moon In Leo
As Aquarius season continues, we have a full moon in Leo arriving this Wednesday, February 12 (8:53 a.m. EST). Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect—but these three signs are going to affect this full moon the most:
Leo
With the full moon in the sign of the lion, all the Leos out there can expect to feel especially impacted by this moon. It will be moving through their first house, which is the house of the zodiac wheel that deals with identity and self-image. It also deals with new beginnings, yet full moons are a time to let go.
That said, Leo has reached the halfway point of their year. They've built up to this point since their last birthday, and right now they're being encouraged to shed some things in the second half.
Whether limiting beliefs around their own identity, ego-clashes, or even blocks from expression, now is their opportunity to make space for change.
Aquarius
Every full moon lands in the opposite sign of the current astrological season. With it being Aquarius season, the moon in Leo is opposing the Aquarius sun, and landing in Aquarius' seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments.
That means the Aquarians of the world are feeling the impact of this moon in regards to their closest relationships. (Not to mention, they're celebrating their birthday, which can always bring up emotions.)
The seventh house includes business commitments and contracts, so don't automatically jump to romantic relationships—although those will be a focus too. Ultimately, the goal of this energy is to strike a balance of give-and-take, reciprocity.
With full moons being a time of release, Aquarians can ask themselves what shifts, changes, or even endings need to occur within their relationships for them to feel more balanced.
Taurus
Things can get a bit turbulent when the moon moves through your fourth house of home and family, and such is the case for Taurus this time around. Not to mention, changemaker Uranus is in Taurus right now, forming a tight and tense square to the fiery moon.
Put it all together and Taurus could be on the brink of a big change in their home life. And with full moons being a time of release and Leo being a sign about recognition and expression, this could relate to how (or whether) Taurus feels seen in their home.
If nothing else, this might just be a call to liven up your home space with some drama and flair. Leo loves a bit of glam, after all, and that's definitely right up Taurus' alley.
The takeaway
We can all expect to be impacted by this full moon, but for Leo, Aquarius, and Taurus, the energy will be impossible to ignore. All three signs will feel the fiery tension this moon creates for their identity, relationships, and home life, respectively—and something will need to be released.