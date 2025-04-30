Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Set To Be The Luckiest In Love This May
Spring is well underway, and with it, we're officially in the midst of Taurus season. Throughout the month of May, we have a few things to watch out for, like Pluto retrograde, a Scorpio full moon, and more.
But of course, what we really want to know is how May's astrology will impact our love lives. To that end, these are the three zodiac signs that can look forward to a lucky month in love.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Aries
You're feeling the love in a big way this month, Aries, as Venus moves through your sign and your first house of self image and identity. Not only will you be feeling yourself, but others will notice that you're extra confident—practically magnetic.
People won't be able to resist coming up to you, so watch out for suitors coming in left and right. But with Mars in Leo activating your fifth house of passion, flirting, and creative expression, you probably won't have too much of an issue with that.
You'll be flirting right back, and if we know anything about Aries, you won't hesitate to jump into your next fling—or could it be more this time?
Scorpio
The relationship sector of your chart is lit up right now, Scorpio, as the Taurus sun shines its warm and loving rays on your seventh house of longterm partnership. You could be open to commitment in a new way right now, or even find yourself calling in new connections.
Not to mention, there's a full moon in your sign on May 12, encouraging you to let go of outdated patterns of self sabotage that hold you back from intimacy.
Speaking of intimacy, Jupiter (the planet of luck and expansion) has been in your eighth house of intimacy for nearly a year, and it spends one more month there until June 9. With the Gemini new moon alongside it on May 26, you have a huge opportunity to transform your relationship to intimacy.
Sagittarius
Feeling flirty, Sagittarius? As the planet of love treks through Taurus, its boosting up your fifth house of romance and passion. So, if there was ever a time to make a move, it's now.
You tend to shy away from commitment, but grounded Taurus reminds us of the beauty in structure and routine. Not to mention, the right partner won't hold you back!
Jupiter, your ruling planet, has been in Gemini and your seventh house of partnership and longterm commitment for the past year. On June 9, it will move into Cancer and your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources. This transit has you opening yourself to not only deeper levels of commitment this month, but also deeper levels of intimacy and connection next month.
The takeaway
If you're not an Aries, Scorpio, or Sag, don't freak out. There's always the possibility for every zodiac sign to find love, but understanding the astrological forecast of the month can give us a better idea of what to expect–and how to work with it.