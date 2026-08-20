Trauma Can Alter Your Biology — These Two Things May Help You Heal
Sometimes, the body keeps reacting to something long after the danger has passed.
Your heart may race when you feel perfectly safe, a memory can suddenly pull you back into the past, or you may feel constantly on edge without knowing why.
If you've experienced trauma, those reactions can be confusing, and sometimes even frustrating. But they aren't a sign that you're weak or "making it up."
Research suggests trauma can leave measurable changes in the body's stress response and the brain systems involved in fear and memory. Newer research is also exploring what that means for cellular aging and, importantly, how recovery may happen.
About the research
This article draws on three pieces of research looking at different parts of the trauma and recovery picture.
A review of childhood trauma and the brain1 examined how early adversity can affect the body's stress-response system, called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. This system helps regulate cortisol, a hormone that rises when your body perceives stress.
Another study measuring telomere length included 64 women with PTSD following sexual assault and 60 women without a trauma history. Telomeres are protective structures at the ends of chromosomes that generally become shorter as cells age.
Finally, a systematic review of physical activity2 looked at whether movement was associated with post-traumatic growth, a term researchers use to describe positive psychological changes that can happen after a difficult experience.
Trauma can show up in the body
The childhood trauma review found that early adversity can disrupt the usual pattern of cortisol release and is associated with changes in the amygdala and hippocampus, two brain areas involved in processing fear and memories.
That doesn't mean trauma permanently changes someone's brain in one predictable way.
Rather, repeated or severe stress during development may shape how the body responds to future stress, and some of those changes can carry into adulthood.
The telomere research adds another layer. In the women with PTSD, shorter telomeres were associated with more re-experiencing symptoms, including flashbacks and intrusive memories.
The association wasn't found across all PTSD symptoms.
It's an interesting clue, but it's not proof that trauma directly causes cellular aging. The study shows an association between certain PTSD symptoms and telomere length, not a cause-and-effect relationship.
Recovery involves more than changing your thoughts
There's an important distinction here. If trauma can affect the body as well as the mind, recovery doesn't have to be treated as a matter of simply thinking differently.
Your nervous system is constantly responding to your environment and experiences, which means it can also respond to experiences that promote safety, connection, movement, and support.
That's one reason researchers are interested in what happens after trauma, not just what happens during it.
The physical activity review found that leisure-time movement was associated with post-traumatic growth. The research doesn't show that exercise "fixes" trauma, but it suggests movement may be one part of the recovery picture.
What you can do now
Find movement that feels manageable: Walking, yoga, swimming, dancing, or another form of physical activity you enjoy may support well-being while you're working through difficult experiences. You don't need an intense workout for movement to count.
Get help with intrusive memories: If flashbacks or unwanted memories keep disrupting your life, consider working with a trauma-informed therapist. Approaches such as EMDR therapy may help people process traumatic memories in a structured, supported setting. You don't have to figure it all out on your own.
The takeaway
Trauma can affect the body's stress response and the brain, and some research links certain PTSD symptoms with markers of cellular aging. Recovery is still possible, and movement and appropriate mental health support may be useful parts of that process.