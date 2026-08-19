These Two Nutrients May Have A Bigger Role In Metabolic Health Than Expected
B vitamins are usually associated with energy. But new research1 suggests two of them may have a connection to something much bigger: cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic health.
The study looked at cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, a framework that recognizes how closely conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and obesity can overlap.
When researchers compared people's diets with how advanced their CKM syndrome was, two B vitamins stood out.
About the study
Researchers analyzed health and dietary data from 14,576 U.S. adults with CKM syndrome who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2011 and 2020.
They looked at six B vitamins: B1, B2, B6, B12, niacin, and folate.
The researchers were particularly interested in advanced CKM syndrome, which includes stages 3 and 4. At these stages, someone has either a very high risk of cardiovascular disease or established cardiovascular disease.
Participants reported what they ate during two separate 24-hour dietary recalls, allowing researchers to estimate their intake of each B vitamin.
The team then tested whether the same patterns appeared in a separate group of 323 adults in China.
Two B vitamins stood out
The researchers found that people who reported eating more vitamin B2 and B6 were less likely to have advanced CKM syndrome than those with the lowest intakes.
Among the 14,576 adults included in the analysis, those with the highest B2 intake had 27% lower odds of advanced CKM syndrome compared with those with the lowest intake. For B6, the difference was 26%.
Niacin showed a smaller association as well, while B1 and folate weren't consistently linked to advanced CKM syndrome once the researchers accounted for factors like age, income, smoking, and diet quality.
When the researchers looked at all six B vitamins together, B2 and B6 again had the strongest relationship with advanced CKM syndrome. A similar pattern showed up in the separate Chinese group, too.
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Why B2 & B6 might matter
B2 and B6 both function as cofactors, meaning certain enzymes can't do their work without them, including the enzymes that convert food into usable energy.
The two vitamins also help the body manage oxidative stress and inflammation, which are involved in cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic problems.
That gives researchers a plausible explanation, but the study can't establish cause and effect. It was cross-sectional, meaning diets and health were measured at roughly the same point in time.
So lower B2 and B6 intake could be contributing to poorer CKM health, or people with more advanced disease could be eating differently because of changes in appetite, illness, or dietary restrictions.
Get more B2 & B6 in your diet
Both vitamins are found in plenty of everyday foods. B2, also called riboflavin, is found in foods such as dairy, eggs, meat, and some leafy greens. B6 is found in poultry, fish, meat, potatoes, chickpeas, and other foods.
The study only counted B vitamins from food, not from supplements, which the researchers note may have understated people's total intake.
So it doesn't tell us whether getting these vitamins from food or a supplement would have a different effect. For now, the finding simply adds to the case for getting enough B vitamins as part of an overall nutrient-rich diet.
And that bigger picture matters. The researchers accounted for overall diet quality, along with factors such as physical activity, smoking, and alcohol use.
So B2 and B6 shouldn't be viewed as two magic nutrients working on their own. A balanced eating pattern still provides the foundation.
The takeaway
Higher dietary intakes of B2 and B6 were associated with lower odds of advanced cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome in a large U.S. group, and a similar pattern appeared in a separate Chinese cohort.
That's an interesting clue, not proof that these vitamins protect against disease.
For now, it's another reason to make sure B-vitamin-rich foods are part of a nutrient-dense diet while researchers work out whether B2 and B6 are actually influencing CKM health or simply reflecting healthier eating overall.