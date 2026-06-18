GLP-s May Lower Cancer Risk In A Surprising Way, Study Finds
GLP-1s like semaglutide and tirzepatide have dominated health headlines for their weight loss results. Researchers, though, are increasingly asking a different question: what else can these medications do?
GLP-1 receptor agonists work by mimicking a hormone your body already makes, one that's released by the gut after you eat and helps regulate blood sugar, appetite, and metabolism. Pharmaceutical versions amplify that system, and their effects appear to reach well beyond the scale.
A new study published in Annals of Oncology investigated the connection between GLP-1 use and the risk of certain cancers. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
For this study, researchers investigated whether GLP-1 use lowers the risk of obesity-related cancers in people with obesity who don't have diabetes.
Earlier research had suggested a link between GLP-1 use and lower cancer risk, but those studies included people with both diabetes. However, in those studies, a reduced risk from the medication versus a reduced risk from improvements in diabetes management.
So, this study compared 80,899 GLP-1 medication users to 80,899 people who were not on a GLP-1 (but did receive diet or exercise counseling). The average age was 47, and participants were tracked for about two years across 13 obesity-related cancer types.
GLP-1 users showed a meaningfully lower rate of obesity-related cancers
Over the two-year follow-up, GLP-1 users had a 41% lower rate of obesity-related cancers compared to those who received lifestyle counseling alone. Here's what the data showed:
- The protective effect held across most subgroups, including different sexes and BMI ranges
- Results were consistent whether participants were using semaglutide or tirzepatide
One notable exception: the association was not seen in the Black race subgroup, a finding the researchers flag as needing further investigation
The authors are careful to note that this is still an association, not proof of cause and effect, and that longer-term studies are needed.
Why excess body weight raises cancer risk in the first place
To understand why GLP-1 medications might influence cancer risk, it helps to understand how excess body fat creates conditions in the body that can promote cancer development.
Carrying excess weight (particularly around the abdomen) is linked to higher levels of insulin, chronic low-grade inflammation, and hormonal imbalances. They create a biological environment that can encourage abnormal cell growth. Research has linked excess body weight1 to at least 13 types of cancer, including endometrial, colorectal, postmenopausal breast, ovarian, kidney, and pancreatic cancers.
The key insight is that these are metabolic processes, not simply a function of how much someone weighs. That distinction matters when thinking about what GLP-1 medications may be doing beyond reducing body fat.
It may not just be about losing weight
GLP-1 receptor agonists do more than suppress appetite. These medications interact with receptors found throughout the body (in the gut, kidneys, heart, blood vessels, and brain). This is part of why researchers believe their effects extend well beyond weight loss.
When it comes to cancer risk specifically, the mechanisms are still being studied.
But researchers point to several plausible explanations. GLP-1 medications improve how the body responds to insulin and help reduce chronic inflammation, two of the main biological drivers of obesity-related cancer risk.
They also reduce the deep abdominal fat most strongly linked to metabolic disease. The research on is still evolving, but the picture is getting more interesting.
If you're currently using a GLP-1 medication
GLP-1 medications work best as part of a comprehensive health plan. is critical — a meaningful portion of weight lost on these medications can come from lean muscle mass, particularly when appetite drops and protein intake falls with it.
Prioritizing protein at each meal and maintaining a consistent resistance training routine are among the most important steps you can take to protect muscle health and support long-term metabolic function.
The takeaway
This large observational study found that obese adults without diabetes who used GLP-1 medications had a substantially lower short-term risk of developing obesity-related cancers compared with similar patients who received diet and exercise counseling alone.
The findings are promising and add to growing evidence that GLP-1 drugs may have benefits beyond weight loss and blood sugar control.