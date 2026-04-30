“Certain types of bacteria actually change the immune system locally, and those local changes can lead to immunosuppression, allowing cancer to not only develop but also to progress,” says Goodyear. “While we often focus on genomic mutations in cancer, and sequencing is certainly helpful, it’s really the immune system that cancer fears. When you look at what the tumors target, they target the evasion of the immune system. And so, in that, we have to step into the gut microbiome.”