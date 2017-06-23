mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health

Feeling Tired & Lethargic? These Are The Best Supplements For Fatigue

Kim Crawford, M.D., ABAARM
Regenerative Medicine Expert By Kim Crawford, M.D., ABAARM
Regenerative Medicine Expert
Kim Crawford M.D., ABAARM, based in Vero Beach, Florida, is board certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. She received her bachelor's degree in cellular biophysics from the University of Pennsylvania, studied medicine at St. Louis University Medical School, and completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Southern Florida.

Photo by Kayla Snell

Are you tired, lethargic, and a frequent victim of the 3 p.m. slump even though you live a healthy life? Many people think that getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising will guarantee a life without fatigue, and while that's a great start—it's not always enough. If you can relate to this, then it's important you learn the scientific secret to optimal energy levels.

In reality, energy comes from our mitochondria, which are the small energy factories in our cells that produce ATP. A healthy diet and lifestyle change does support mitochondrial health and energy levels, but there are also certain compounds that famously fuel mitochondria.* And in my experience, supplements are often a better recommendation when it comes to achieving specific goals.

Here are some mitochondrial supporters to talk to your doctor about incorporating into your routine.* I've seen them make a world of difference for overall energy and many have also been used rather successfully in mitochondrial-dysfunction-based fatiguing illness and muscle disorders (myopathies).*

1. Co-Q 10

This antioxidant is a must for anyone on a statin drug for cholesterol.* It's also gobbled up and utilized by aging mitochondria or mitochondria in need of a little extra support.* Between 100 and 200 mg per day is a typical dose.

Article continues below

2. Acetyl-l-carnitine

This form of the amino acid l-carnitine is also great for your brain, supporting muscle mass building and therefore aiding in weight loss.* It's a great staple in any good mitochondria supplement routine.* A typical dose is 1000 to 2000 mg, twice daily.

3. Alpha-lipoic acid

This water- and fat-soluble vitamin helps support normal detoxification, which will support energy levels. It's also helps you maintain normal collagen levels, which makes your skin appear smooth and hydrated.* A typical dose is 900 mg per day—don't overdo it as it can interfere with thyroid function when consumed at higher doses.

Article continues below

4. Nicotinamide riboside (NR)

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is the latest, greatest supplements for healthy aging and mitochondrial support.* In our bodies, NR can be converted into something called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD+ plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. NR supplements have been well-tolerated at doses as high as 1,000 mg.

While the next suggestions haven't been as well-studied as those listed above, I've found them to be very useful for mitochondrial support and energy levels.* Plus they have tons of healthy properties in addition to their ability to support energy levels.

5. Folate, B12, and all the B vitamins

B vitamin deficiencies can cause cognitive changes, mood problems, and a host of other issues. Mitochondria likely play a role in cognitive decline.

In addition to the above supplements, magnesium, creatine, vitamin D, resveratrol, D-ribose, ECGC (found in green-tea supplements) and branched-chain amino acids deserve a mention when it comes to fighting fatigue and supporting optimal energy levels.* It's always best to consult with your doc before starting any new supplements—especially if you're taking any medications or have a health condition—so keep that in mind on your path to having great energy every single day!

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Kim Crawford, M.D., ABAARM
Kim Crawford, M.D., ABAARM Regenerative Medicine Expert
Kim Crawford M.D., ABAARM, based in Vero Beach, Florida, is board certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. She received her bachelor's degree in cellular biophysics from the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/these-are-the-best-supplements-for-fatigue

Your article and new folder have been saved!