Feeling Tired & Lethargic? These Are The Best Supplements For Fatigue

Are you tired, lethargic, and a frequent victim of the 3 p.m. slump even though you live a healthy life? Many people think that getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising will guarantee a life without fatigue, and while that's a great start—it's not always enough. If you can relate to this, then it's important you learn the scientific secret to optimal energy levels.

In reality, energy comes from our mitochondria, which are the small energy factories in our cells that produce ATP. A healthy diet and lifestyle change does support mitochondrial health and energy levels, but there are also certain compounds that famously fuel mitochondria.* And in my experience, supplements are often a better recommendation when it comes to achieving specific goals.

Here are some mitochondrial supporters to talk to your doctor about incorporating into your routine.* I've seen them make a world of difference for overall energy and many have also been used rather successfully in mitochondrial-dysfunction-based fatiguing illness and muscle disorders (myopathies).*