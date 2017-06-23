Feeling Tired & Lethargic? These Are The Best Supplements For Fatigue
Are you tired, lethargic, and a frequent victim of the 3 p.m. slump even though you live a healthy life? Many people think that getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising will guarantee a life without fatigue, and while that's a great start—it's not always enough. If you can relate to this, then it's important you learn the scientific secret to optimal energy levels.
In reality, energy comes from our mitochondria, which are the small energy factories in our cells that produce ATP. A healthy diet and lifestyle change does support mitochondrial health and energy levels, but there are also certain compounds that famously fuel mitochondria.* And in my experience, supplements are often a better recommendation when it comes to achieving specific goals.
Here are some mitochondrial supporters to talk to your doctor about incorporating into your routine.* I've seen them make a world of difference for overall energy and many have also been used rather successfully in mitochondrial-dysfunction-based fatiguing illness and muscle disorders (myopathies).*
1. Co-Q 10
This antioxidant is a must for anyone on a statin drug for cholesterol.* It's also gobbled up and utilized by aging mitochondria or mitochondria in need of a little extra support.* Between 100 and 200 mg per day is a typical dose.
2. Acetyl-l-carnitine
This form of the amino acid l-carnitine is also great for your brain, supporting muscle mass building and therefore aiding in weight loss.* It's a great staple in any good mitochondria supplement routine.* A typical dose is 1000 to 2000 mg, twice daily.
3. Alpha-lipoic acid
This water- and fat-soluble vitamin helps support normal detoxification, which will support energy levels. It's also helps you maintain normal collagen levels, which makes your skin appear smooth and hydrated.* A typical dose is 900 mg per day—don't overdo it as it can interfere with thyroid function when consumed at higher doses.
4. Nicotinamide riboside (NR)
Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is the latest, greatest supplements for healthy aging and mitochondrial support.* In our bodies, NR can be converted into something called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD+ plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. NR supplements have been well-tolerated at doses as high as 1,000 mg.
While the next suggestions haven't been as well-studied as those listed above, I've found them to be very useful for mitochondrial support and energy levels.* Plus they have tons of healthy properties in addition to their ability to support energy levels.
5. Folate, B12, and all the B vitamins
B vitamin deficiencies can cause cognitive changes, mood problems, and a host of other issues. Mitochondria likely play a role in cognitive decline.
In addition to the above supplements, magnesium, creatine, vitamin D, resveratrol, D-ribose, ECGC (found in green-tea supplements) and branched-chain amino acids deserve a mention when it comes to fighting fatigue and supporting optimal energy levels.* It's always best to consult with your doc before starting any new supplements—especially if you're taking any medications or have a health condition—so keep that in mind on your path to having great energy every single day!